GNU/Linux Devices and Raspberry Pi
Linux Gizmos ☛ SLG47910V 1K LUT: The First Low-Density FPGA in the ForgeFPGA Family
The SLG47910V IC integrated into the board is designed for low power consumption and includes 1120 5-bit Lookup Tables, 1120 D Flip-Flops and a memory configuration comprising 5 kb of distributed memory and 32 kb of block RAM. It features a 50 MHz on-chip oscillator and a phase-locked loop that can utilize an external source or the internal oscillator.
Linux Gizmos ☛ WebDAQ Series: Log, Monitor and Control Remotely
The WebDAQ 904 model is designed to manage high-accuracy measurements from up to four analog inputs. It is suitable for various sensors such as strain gauges, RTDs, thermocouples, and load cells.
[Old] Naz Markuta ☛ Hacking Amazon's eero 6 (part 1) | Markuta
Hacking the Amazon eero 6 (3rd gen 2020) wireless device, part 1. This part covers device disassembly, identifying pins of interest, brute forcing JTAG pins, and reading serial output.
Naz Markuta ☛ Hacking Amazon's eero 6 (part 2) | Markuta
Hacking the Amazon eero 6 (3rd gen 2020) wireless device part 2. In this blog post I will be going through the steps taken of trying to read a BGA153 eMMC flash chip, extracting and analysing the firmware image, whilst using cheap and easy to get equipment.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi AI Kit review | HackSpace #80
Neural networks have two stages – first, they must be trained. This is where you define the structure of the network, and run training data through it (typically large amounts of training data). While a lot depends on the particulars of the model you’re training, this usually takes a huge amount of computing power and is only done rarely. In fact, the majority of people using AI don’t train their own models. Instead, they use pretrained models that are available from a variety of sources (there’s a wide range of models for the Hailo-8L – the accelerator at the heart of the AI Kit – available here).
Once you have a model, you can then run it – this is where you use it to analyse real-world data. Running a model takes a much more modest amount of computing power, and it’s this that the Raspberry Pi AI Kit is designed to do.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Testing new Raspberry Pi 5 Cases - $7 to $79
Since the Pi 5's launch, a number of Pi case redesigns have launched, and there are a few new entrants with something to offer. Like Fractal's 'Baby North'... which, unfortunately, is only a prototype designed for their displays at Computex, and is not being planned for sale. At least not for now! I'll write more about this case later in this post.
It's FOSS ☛ This SBC Puts Raspberry Pi 5 to Shame
Cheeky headline apart, ArmSom Sige7 is actually a pretty impressive device.