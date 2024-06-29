GNU/Linux Devices and Raspberry Pi

Neural networks have two stages – first, they must be trained. This is where you define the structure of the network, and run training data through it (typically large amounts of training data). While a lot depends on the particulars of the model you’re training, this usually takes a huge amount of computing power and is only done rarely. In fact, the majority of people using AI don’t train their own models. Instead, they use pretrained models that are available from a variety of sources (there’s a wide range of models for the Hailo-8L – the accelerator at the heart of the AI Kit – available here).

Once you have a model, you can then run it – this is where you use it to analyse real-world data. Running a model takes a much more modest amount of computing power, and it’s this that the Raspberry Pi AI Kit is designed to do.