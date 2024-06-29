Can Raspberry Pi Run Linux? What You Need To Know

So you're on the hunt for a single-board computer (SBC) for your embedded systems or networking projects. In your search, you've probably run across dozens of recommendations pointing to the Raspberry Pi, and it's for good reason. This board may be small at 85 by 56 mm, but it's pretty mighty and versatile. In fact, the range of Raspberry Pi projects you can find on the internet is considerably large and includes applications as simple as a garage door opener and as sophisticated as an automated YouTube video generator.

If you've decided to use Raspberry Pis but are completely new to this SBC, you might feel a little overwhelmed about how it works and what you need to do to get started with your project. Sure, this board is designed to be beginner-friendly, but there might be some technicalities you want to know. For instance, can the Raspberry Pi run a Linux OS out of the box? If so, what flavors does it support, and how do you even install a Linux OS on the Pi?

