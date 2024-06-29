today's howtos
-
CubicleNate ☛ Solving DNS Name Resolution Issues on OPNsense
I have been running IPFire on an old Pentium 4 for many years. It had served me very well until the computer itself had some sort of catastrophic hardware failure. The drive, surprisingly is still fine but the computer won’t power up.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ App Doesn’t Run in Ubuntu 24.04? This AppArmor Update May Fix It
If you’ve been experiencing issues getting some apps to run or work properly in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS it may be down to the distro using AppArmor to restrict the creation of user namespaces. This change (which I touched on in my article look at what’s new in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS) is there to bolster security. After all, no-one wants icky apps free to do icky things, unchecked.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Maximizing CPU efficiency and energy savings with IntelⓇ QuickAssist Technology (IntelⓇ QAT) on Ubuntu 24.04
In this post, we show that IntelⓇ QAT can be used in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to offload compute intensive workloads, maximizing CPU efficiency and driving cost savings.
-
Linux Journal ☛ How to Build Your Own Portable Linux
Linux offers a versatile platform for various computing needs, and creating a portable GNU/Linux distribution on a USB drive unlocks a world of mobility and flexibility. Whether you're a developer needing a consistent environment, a student testing out different distributions, or someone who needs a secure system while traveling, a portable GNU/Linux USB drive can be invaluable. This guide will walk you through selecting the right distribution, creating a bootable USB, configuring it for persistent storage, and troubleshooting common issues.
Introduction to Portable GNU/Linux Distributions
A portable GNU/Linux distribution is a fully operational version of the GNU/Linux operating system configured to run from a USB flash drive. This setup allows users to operate any compatible computer from the USB without affecting the host machine's native operating system. The benefits are numerous: privacy protection, system recovery, security testing, and the ability to carry your desktop with you wherever you go.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Configure Nginx Server Blocks on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to configure Nginx server blocks on Fedora 40. Nginx is a powerful, high-performance web server that has gained immense popularity among developers and system administrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Run Python Script in Linux
Python is a versatile and powerful programming language that has gained immense popularity among developers worldwide. Its simplicity, readability, and extensive library support make it an ideal choice for a wide range of applications, from web development to data analysis and machine learning.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Redis on Debian 12, 11, or 10
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nextcloud Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LXQt on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04, or 20.04
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Joplin on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
-
-
howtoforge
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install CockroachDB Cluster on Ubuntu 24.04
CockroachDB is a highly resilient and scalable distributed SQL database designed to handle large-scale data workloads easily. In this guide, we’ll show you how to install the CockroachDB cluster on Ubuntu 24.04 servers.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux basename Command Tutorial for Beginners (with Examples)
Sometimes, while working on the command line (especially when dealing with shell scripts), you might be interested in only the filename, but what's available to you is the complete path of the file. So, the requirement is to strip the directory component of the path. You'll be glad to know there exists a command - basename - that does this job.
-
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Mount an NTFS Drive on Rocky Linux
This tutorial will show you how to mount an NTFS drive in read/write mode on the RHEL-based GNU/Linux operating system Rocky Linux. NTFS-3G is a stable Open Source NTFS driver that supports reading and writing to NTFS drives on GNU/Linux and other operating systems.
-