Modus Create LLC ☛ Integration testing: pain points and remedies
Integration testing, a crucial phase of the software development life cycle, plays a pivotal role in ensuring that individual components of a system work seamlessly when combined. Other than unit tests at an atomic level, every thing in the software development process is a kind of integration of pieces. This can be integration-in-the-small, like the integration of components, or it can be integration-in-the-large, such as the integration of services / APIs. While integration testing is essential, it is not without its challenges. In this blog post, we’ll explore the issues of speed, reliability, and maintenance that often plague integration testing processes.
Daniel Lemire ☛ How much memory does a call to ‘malloc’ allocates?
In C, we allocate memory on the heap using the malloc function. Other programming languages like C++ or zig (e.g., std.heap.c_allocator) may call on malloc underneath so it is important to understand how malloc works. Furthermore, the same concepts apply broadly to other memory allocators.
Rlang ☛ A timeline of R’s first 30 years
August 2023 marked the thirtieth anniversary of the first public release of the R programming language. To celebrate this, and to show how far the language has evolved across those three decades, the timeline below shows some landmark events, packages and papers (with some Jumping Rivers items thrown in for good measure). [...]
Python
Kivikakk ☛ Python still surprises
I’m so used to languages treating x += y et al. as pure sugar for x = x + y that it skipped my mind that some don’t.
Standards/Consortia
Rlang ☛ Introduction to Standardization in Business Reporting
Think of standardized reports as a well-organized bookshelf. You know exactly where to find what you’re looking for, and every book (or in this case, piece of data) is presented in a way that makes sense. This consistency is crucial for making informed business decisions quickly and accurately. No more wasting time trying to figure out what’s what!
Education
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2 Open 2 Sauce
Open Sauce, the world’s largest gathering of makers, creators, engineers, influencers, and tech enthusiasts, gathered for just the second time earlier this month, and was, by all accounts (including mine), a spectacular event. Born of the minds of William Osman and Ian Dokie, that wanted to make “...the event that my 15 year old self would go crazy for,” as Osman put it. Apparently there are a whole lot of other people who would go crazy for it too, and this year they did. Over 500 came to show their products and projects, and more than 20,000 came to see them.
