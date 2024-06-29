Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC. This product is noted for being one of the first Mini ITX devices to support both RVA22 and RVV1.0 standards, marking a significant development in RISC-V based computing.

HiFive Unmatched (click images to enlarge) Demonstrated at the Linley Fall Processor Conference, the HiFive Unmatched is billed as the “world’s fastest native RISC-V development platform.” The Unmatched is primarily designed to power PCs. Yet, with a processor that may well be slower than the quad- A72 Broadcom SoC on the Raspberry Pi 4, SiFive’s potential PC customers are likely eyeing the low-end Linux laptop niche currently led by Google’s ChromeOS. We imagine the Unmatched will also inspire some embedded designs.

The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is powered by the Rockchip RK3576 SoC, which includes a 6 TOPS NPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This latest model enhances its predecessor with advanced computing capabilities, featuring dual GbE ports and flexible storage options.

The SLG47910V IC integrated into the board is designed for low power consumption and includes 1120 5-bit Lookup Tables, 1120 D Flip-Flops and a memory configuration comprising 5 kb of distributed memory and 32 kb of block RAM. It features a 50 MHz on-chip oscillator and a phase-locked loop that can utilize an external source or the internal oscillator.

The WebDAQ 904 model is designed to manage high-accuracy measurements from up to four analog inputs. It is suitable for various sensors such as strain gauges, RTDs, thermocouples, and load cells. Key technical specifications include: