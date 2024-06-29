Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Only About 1 in 8 Russian Windows Users is Using Vista 11
it looks like over the past 12 months Vista 11 hardly grew and it remains very low at around 12% of Windows usage in Russia
-
"I Hated Working at IBM. They Were the Most Unfriendly People."
Don't forget what Watson the son did to a poor woman on a plane
-
Staff Union of the EPO (SUEPO) is Taking the New Pension Scheme (NPS) to an International Tribunal (ILOAT)
SUEPO wants more EPO staff to participate in collective action
New
-
Links 28/06/2024: Kangaroo Courts and Patents Spam, EFF Still Fighting for CPC's TikTok (a Digital Weapon)
Links for the day
-
Links 28/06/2024: Overton window and Polarization
Links for the day
-
[Meme] In 50 Years...
Microsoft's Vista 11 will take 50 years to be fully adopted
-
Links 28/06/2024: More Attacks on the Press, More Censorship in Russia
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 28/06/2024: Christmas Prematurely, Self-hosting
Links for the day
-
IBM: So Long, Suckers. Your Free OS is Now Proprietary. Pay IBM or Else.
almost exactly a year after turning RHEL into proprietary software
-
Vista 11 is Doomed and Despite Lack of Adoption Microsoft Already Speaks of Vapourware ("12")
"Microsoft has pulled a Windows 11 update after users reported boot loops and startup failures."
-
ChromeOS Reaches Highest Share in Years at the World's Most Populous Nation, Windows Now at All-Time Low of 13%
We're talking about India today
-
[Video] "It Is Incredible That Julian Assange Survives"
There was a positive and mutual relationship between Wikileaks and Dr Jill Stein
-
Never Assume That Because the Law Exists the Powerful Will Follow the Law
Who's going to hold them accountable now?
-
Nearly a Month Has Passed and Nobody at the Debian Project Even Attempted to Explain What Seems Like Back-dooring of Debian (and Hundreds of Distros That Are Debian-Derived)
I can cynically guess that only matters when a user with a Chinese name does it
-
[Video] Julian Assange Explains Wikileaks' Logistics
predating indefinite detention
-
IBM Was Never the "Good Guy", Just a Self-Serving and Opportunistic Money- and Power-Hungry Monopolist, Living Off of Taxpayers' Money (Government Contracts)
The Nazi Party of Germany was its second-biggest client at one point and now it's looking to profit from the work of slaves
-
State of the News (and Depletion of Journalism Online, Not Just Offline)
Newspapers are not coming back and the Web is not coming back either
-
GNU/Linux Consolidates in North America
Android rising a lot this year, too
-
[Meme] More Monopolies Granted While Patent Examiners Die (Overworking for Less Compensation)
Work more; Get less
-
Stella Assange and the Legal Team Speak to the Media a Day After WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Arrives in Australia
Published yesterday by a number of mainstream publishers
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Thursday, June 27, 2024
IRC logs for Thursday, June 27, 2024
-
RIP Daniel Bristot de Oliveira, Red Hat death
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):