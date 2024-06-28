Raspberry Pi 5 M.2 HAT+ Review: It Just Works!

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 28, 2024



The official M.2 HAT is called M.2 HAT+ promising up to 500 MB/s data transfer to and from NVMe drives attached to it, which can be in 2230 or 2242 form factors. After a long wait, my local supplier finally received the official M.2 HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 so I can’t be happier to share my thoughts about it with you.

This review will be pretty short because there’s not much to tell about the official Raspberry Pi 5 M.2 HAT+ except for the fact that it just works. In the box, you’ll get the HAT along with a 16mm stacking header and threaded spacers to install it on a Raspberry Pi 5 board that uses the official Raspberry Pi Active Cooler.

