Qubes, CentOS, Red Hat, and Sponsored 'Spam of Red Hat
Qubes OS 4.2.2-rc1 is available for testing
We’re pleased to announce that the first release candidate (RC) for Qubes OS 4.2.2 is now available for testing. This patch release aims to consolidate all the security patches, bug fixes, and other updates that have occurred since the previous stable release. Our goal is to provide a secure and convenient way for users to install (or reinstall) the latest stable Qubes release with an up-to-date ISO. The ISO and associated verification files are available on the downloads page.
CentOS ☛ CentOS June 2024 News
June 2024 News CentOS GNU/Linux 7 will be EOL on June 30. Please migrate to CentOS Stream 9 or another suitable option. Various services that used CentOS GNU/Linux 7 will be retired at the end of June. In particular, the CentOS Forums will be shut down, and redirect to the CentOS category on Fedora Discourse.
Jakub Kadlčík: Do you want to contribute to Copr?
I had a realization at this year’s DevConf. Even if people want to contribute to large open-source projects, they have no idea how. Or they don’t even realize they can contribute in the first place and that such a thing would be appreciated That’s why I wanted to try this experiment and offer 5 interesting RFEs for the Fedora community to implement.
Red Hat ☛ How to install KServe using Open Data Hub
KServe is a highly scalable and standards-based model inference platform on Kubernetes for scalable AI. Open Data Hub (ODH) now seamlessly incorporates KServe as an integral component within its ecosystem. In earlier iterations, utilizing KServe necessitated the execution of a relatively intricate installation script. However, with the release of Open Data Hub 2.5, significant strides have been made to streamline and alleviate the complexities associated with this process. Users can now experience a more user-friendly and efficient installation procedure, underscoring our commitment to enhancing accessibility and usability within the Open Data Hub framework.
Silicon Angle ☛ Modern virtualization: The evolving landscape of enterprise workloads [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece for Red Hat]
While containerization often dominates tech discussions, modern virtualization remains a cornerstone in enterprise IT. As the landscape evolves, companies are increasingly seeking platforms that can efficiently manage a diverse array of workloads, from containers to serverless and Hey Hi (AI) applications.
Silicon Angle ☛ Financial services leverage OpenShift for cloud-native development [Ed: Red Hat-sponsored puff piece for Red Hat]
The themes of cloud innovation and artificial intelligence-driven transformation headlined the recent Red Bait Summit.
Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification for AI EdgeLabs [Ed: Pushing buzzwords]
AI EdgeLabs announced it has achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification. Part of the Red Hat partner ecosystem, Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification offers customers and ISVs greater confidence when building cloud-native applications on Red Hat OpenShift.
As a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator, AI EdgeLabs plans to streamline and enhance security operations for customers by optimizing its advanced AI-driven cybersecurity solutions with Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.
YouTube ☛ Red Hat Dan on Tech: Episode 2 - What to know when writing SELinux policies
Welcome back to Red Hat Dan on Tech, where Senior Distinguished Engineer Dan Walsh dives deep on all things technical, from his expertise in container technologies with tools like Podman and Buildah, to runtimes, Kubernetes, AI, and SELinux! Let's talk about tips & tricks when writing SELinux policies, and how you can use containers to your advantage!
TechTarget ☛ Next steps to consider before CentOS 7 end of life
In today's world of security threats, it's critical to keep OSes up to date. As the end-of-life date for CentOS 7 approaches, companies can no longer delay distribution migration.