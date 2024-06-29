Games: STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, Mousebusters, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Aspyr Media announce a STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter remaster arriving on August 1
2002 is calling. STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter is making a return and coming to PC from Aspyr Media, with their remaster arriving on August 1st.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ A favourite coffee-break game Rack and Slay now Steam Deck Verified plus a big update
Rack and Slay is a dungeon crawler where you're a billiard ball, and you've got to shoot yourself across every dungeon level to pot all the other very angry balls. It's good fun and now it's even better.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mousebusters is an upcoming pint-sized pixel adventure from Odencat
Odencat developer of Bear's Restaurant, Fishing Paradiso and Meg's Monster recently revealed their next little adventure game with Mousebusters.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ari Buktu and the Anytime Elevator is a fresh feel-good, puzzle-platforming adventure
Coming from developer Adventure Works L.L.C., a feel-good, cinematic thrill-ride inspired by classic '80s adventure films and developed by one of the producers behind the interactive Millennium Falcon ride at Disney's Hollywood Studios, coming soon to Steam.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Endless launch Block Coding for Godot Engine, great for beginners
Block Coding tools are pretty popular like Scratch, where you do visual scripting using blocks instead of typing out code and now Godot Engine has an impressive looking version of this with Block Coding from Endless.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Palworld's Sakurajima update brings a new island, battle arena, a new raid and more
Palworld has just expanded in a rather big way with the Sakurajima Update, giving players a lot of new content to play through and it sounds pretty awesome. Palworld runs great on desktop Linux with Proton, but is a little rough on Steam Deck and is only rated Playable by Valve.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ New Steam Beta fixes Preview update issues on Steam Deck and other Steam fixes
For Steam Deck users if you've had issues updating on Preview / Beta, this one is for you. There's also a few general fixes for all Steam users.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ AMD FSR 3.1 added to Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West and more
You have to hand it to PlayStation Publishing and their development partners like Nixxes Software and Jetpack Interactive for their impressive ongoing support of PC releases with AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3.1 (FSR 3.1) now added to multiple games.