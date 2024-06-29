Debian 12.6 “Bookworm” Released with 162 Bug Fixes and 84 Security Updates
Powered by a newer kernel in the Linux 6.1 LTS series, Debian 12.6 is here four and a half months after Debian 12.5 to provide those who want to deploy the latest Debian Bookworm operating system on new hardware with up-to-date installation media where you won’t have to download hundreds of updates from the repositories after the installation.
In numbers, this new release includes a total of 162 bug fixes for miscellaneous packages and 84 security updates. Also today, the Debian Project released an updated media for the Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system series, namely Debian 11.10, which includes 62 bug fixes and 76 security updates.