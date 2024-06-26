Openwashing Leftovers
-
TechRepublic ☛ Some Open Source Software Licences are Only ‘Open-ish,’ Says Thoughtworks
A number of open source tech tools have moved towards commercial licences. Thoughtworks says this creates "big headaches" for IT, who are scrambling to maintain compliance and find replacement tools.
-
LWN ☛ Not all "open source" Hey Hi (AI) models are actually open (Nature)
Nature looks
at a recent paper on the openness of "open-source" language
models.
It is not yet clear how many of these models will fit the EU's
definition of open source. Under the act, this would refer to
models that are released under a "free and open" licence that, for
example, allows users to modify a model but says nothing about
access to training data. Refining this definition will probably
form "a single pressure point that will be targeted by corporate
lobbies and big companies", the paper says.
-
Nature ☛ Not all ‘open source’ AI models are actually open: here’s a ranking
Many of the large language models that power chatbots claim to be open, but restrict access to code and training data.
-
Ledger Insights ☛ Hyperledger to expand into Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust [Ed: Openwashing garbage piggybacking the trademark "Linux"]
Open source blockchain foundation Hyperledger has announced plans to evolve into a broader umbrella, the Linux Foundation (LF) Decentralized Trust. Apart from blockchain software, the foundation already supports decentralized identity and interoperability software. Now it wants to do more, particularly in security.
-
Linux Foundation to Roll Out LF Decentralized Trust in a Move to Propel Blockchain Innovations [Ed: Nothing to do with Linux]
The Linux Foundation, a non-profit organization renowned for its pioneering work in open-source technology, is set to launch the Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LF Decentralized Trust).