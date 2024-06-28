Windows TCO: The True Cost of Microsoft
-
India Times ☛ Microsoft: Microsoft informs customers that Russian hackers spied on emails
The disclosure underscores the breadth of the breach as Microsoft faces increasing regulatory scrutiny over the security of its software and systems against foreign threats. An allegedly Chinese hacking group that separately breached Microsoft last year stole thousands of U.S. government emails.
-
The Record ☛ Suspected Chinese gov’t hackers used ransomware as cover in attacks on Brazil presidency, Indian health org
The ChamelGang group repeatedly deployed ransomware and encryptors “for the purposes of financial gain, disruption, distraction, misattribution, or removal of evidence” the researchers said.
-
Federal News Network ☛ The US government’s Microsoft problem and what to do about it
If a vendor repeatedly proves itself incapable of defending its customers — as Microsoft has done — that vendor should be held entirely responsible. As the world’s largest customer, the U.S. government must use its purchasing power to foster a competitive and diverse marketplace of cybersecurity providers which, as the CSRB’s report found, maintain security controls that Microsoft does not. Federal agencies — and ultimately the American people — shouldn’t have to continue suffering the consequences of cyberattacks when Microsoft’s technology repeatedly fails them.
-
Deccan Chronicle ☛ Cybercrime, a rising threat to nations worldwide
The development of more advanced attack techniques, including ransomware, deepfake, zero-day exploits, powered by AI and LLM makes it easier for criminals to breach systems and evade detection that traditional security measures often fall short in protecting against these latest threats. Along with this, cybercrime tools for hacking and other illegal services are easily available on the dark web that even individuals with minimal skill can carry cyberattacks. Additionally, many individuals and organisations neglect basic security measures such as strong passwords, regular software updates, continuous monitoring of external threat landscape, and proper training to recognise cyber threats. This negligence creates vulnerabilities that are easily exploited by cybercriminals.