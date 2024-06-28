Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla ☛ Support.Mozilla.Org: Contributor spotlight – Wxie
Hi folks,
As a Community Manager in the Mozilla Support (SUMO) team, I feel so fortunate to be working alongside so many inspiring contributors, doing amazing things to support the open web. Each of them have their own story. And through this post, I’d like many more people to hear their story.
In this first edition of contributor spotlight, you’ll hear from Wxie, a localizer who help localize support content on SUMO to Simplified Chinese. Please grab a cup of your favorite drink before you learn more about his contribution journey with SUMO.
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Snapshots for IPC Fuzzing
Process separation is one of the cornerstones of the Firefox security model. Instead of running Firefox as a single process, multiple processes with different privileges communicate with each other via Inter-Process Communication (IPC). For example: loading a website, processing its resources, and rendering it is done by an isolated Content Process with a very restrictive sandbox, whereas critical operations such as file system access are only allowed to be executed in the Parent Process.
Mozilla ☛ Data@Mozilla: This Week in Data: Cosmic Rays From Outer-Space! (What comes next?)
It’s been a couple of years now since I wrote my first blog post about looking for evidence of cosmic interference in telemetry data, and I thought it would be a good time to provide an update on what my future plans are for continuing this research.
The good news is: I haven’t forgotten about transient bit-flips and solar interference has been brewing in the back of my mind since the original blog post.