Mozilla Leftovers

Archinstall 2.8.1 is the first release of Arch Linux’s installer to offer LVM (Logical Volume Manager) support, which will be available when choosing a default partitioning layout. While you can now install Arch Linux with an LVM partition layout, the devs note that LVM support is considered experimental at this stage.

The biggest new feature of the NVIDIA 555.58 graphics driver is the explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in the GNOME 46.1 and KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environments, as well as on the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.2 (codename Aviation) include explicit sync metadata support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters, and asynchronous processing support allowing nodes to be scheduled asynchronously.

Highlights of Shotcut 24.06 include support for AVIF (AV1) images, support for the SVT-AV1 encoder as a faster non-hardware AV1 encoder, support for DJI LRF (MP4) files as a proxy, a new Scrub While Dragging function for Keyframes, and a new Drop Shadow video filter that uses the input alpha channel.

The official M.2 HAT is called M.2 HAT+ promising up to 500 MB/s data transfer to and from NVMe drives attached to it, which can be in 2230 or 2242 form factors. After a long wait, my local supplier finally received the official M.2 HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 so I can’t be happier to share my thoughts about it with you.

In early May, I made my fourth visit in the past two years to the villages of Khunde and Khumjung in Nepal. At 3,800 meters above sea level, nestled beautifully in the Himalayas, the two villages host our Everest Community Network (the highest in the world) and are home to over 1,000 happily connected Sherpas.

Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC. This product is noted for being one of the first Mini ITX devices to support both RVA22 and RVV1.0 standards, marking a significant development in RISC-V based computing.

HiFive Unmatched (click images to enlarge) Demonstrated at the Linley Fall Processor Conference, the HiFive Unmatched is billed as the “world’s fastest native RISC-V development platform.” The Unmatched is primarily designed to power PCs. Yet, with a processor that may well be slower than the quad- A72 Broadcom SoC on the Raspberry Pi 4, SiFive’s potential PC customers are likely eyeing the low-end Linux laptop niche currently led by Google’s ChromeOS. We imagine the Unmatched will also inspire some embedded designs.

The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is powered by the Rockchip RK3576 SoC, which includes a 6 TOPS NPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This latest model enhances its predecessor with advanced computing capabilities, featuring dual GbE ports and flexible storage options.

The SLG47910V IC integrated into the board is designed for low power consumption and includes 1120 5-bit Lookup Tables, 1120 D Flip-Flops and a memory configuration comprising 5 kb of distributed memory and 32 kb of block RAM. It features a 50 MHz on-chip oscillator and a phase-locked loop that can utilize an external source or the internal oscillator.

The WebDAQ 904 model is designed to manage high-accuracy measurements from up to four analog inputs. It is suitable for various sensors such as strain gauges, RTDs, thermocouples, and load cells. Key technical specifications include:

The Sipeed Tang Mega 138K Dock is an advanced and compact FPGA development platform designed to meet both high-performance requirements and cost-effective solutions. Featuring the GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA, this platform includes a development board with key features such as PCIe x4, a GbE port, and multiple I/Os.