today's leftovers
Keenan ☛ Felt cute, might delete later
Yes, I successfully left Squarespace to venture off into the world of front end development, and have rebuilt this with Eleventy. I'm planning a much more in-depth writeup of the process of learning how to code and build this thing from (mostly) scratch, for those of you sickos who like that kind of thing.
Tor ☛ Arti 1.2.5 is released: onion services development, security fixes
This release contains a number of bugfixes and a fix to one low-severity security issue. We have improved our testing and made Tor network path selection more robust. It continues development on our planned RPC system. We have started the initial work on Arti Relay - the ability to run Arti as a Relay in the Tor Network.
Undeadly ☛ OpenBGPD 8.5 released
The OpenBGPD project announced that a new version the Border Gateway Protocol dameon, OpenBGPD 8.5 has been released. The release comes with a number of new features and refinements, and marks another step in the development of secure and reliable routing management.
The Register UK ☛ Microsoft yanks Windows 11 update after boot loop blunder • The Register
Applications
OSTechNix ☛ Archinstall 2.8.1 Released with Experimental LVM Support
The latest release of Archinstall, version 2.8.1, introduces several improvements, including the addition of Experimental LVM support.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Drew Breunig ☛ Using DuckDB to Map Overture GERS IDs to US Census FIPs Codes
Geospatial data remains too hard to work with. It’s the domain of specialists, out of reach for most people and organizations.
Which is a real shame, because every organization can benefit from geospatial intelligence.
Thankfully a wave of new tools, formats, and data – like DuckDB, Geoparquet, and the Overture Maps Foundation – are making GIS easier.
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Transform Firefox into the ultimate minimalist browser
Ever feel like the internet is always… yelling? From pop-up windows and ads that autoplay to the sheer size of the internet, a lot of things scream for our attention. This makes it difficult to get things done.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Daniel Stenberg ☛ long term curl versions
In the curl project we ship new releases based on the master branch of our git repository, in a clean and linear commit history. We have never maintained an old branch for long term or stability etc. Instead we promise to not break user behavior nor the ABI or API. All users should be able to always upgrade to the latest.
Openwashing
Reuters ☛ Huawei's Harmony aims to end China's reliance on Windows, Android
Huawei no longer controls OpenHarmony, having gifted its source code to a non-profit called the OpenAtom Foundation in 2020 and 2021, according to an internal memo and other releases.
But both the innovation centre and government documents often refer to OpenHarmony and HarmonyOS interchangeably as part of a broader Harmony ecosystem. The growth of HarmonyOS, expected to be rolled out in a PC version this year or next, will spur adoption of OpenHarmony, analysts said.
