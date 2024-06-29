openSUSE Unveils Agama 9 Installer with Enhanced UI

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

Return to Everest: Happily Connected Sherpas

In early May, I made my fourth visit in the past two years to the villages of Khunde and Khumjung in Nepal. At 3,800 meters above sea level, nestled beautifully in the Himalayas, the two villages host our Everest Community Network (the highest in the world) and are home to over 1,000 happily connected Sherpas.  

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.2.5 is released: onion services development, security fixes

This release contains a number of bugfixes and a fix to one low-severity security issue. We have improved our testing and made Tor network path selection more robust. It continues development on our planned RPC system. We have started the initial work on Arti Relay - the ability to run Arti as a Relay in the Tor Network.

LinuxGizmos.com

Milk-V Reveals Technical Specs of Milk-V Jupiter RISC-V Mini-ITX PC

Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC. This product is noted for being one of the first Mini ITX devices to support both RVA22 and RVV1.0 standards, marking a significant development in RISC-V based computing.

(Updated) HiFive Unmatched SBC showcases new FU740 RISC-V SoC

HiFive Unmatched (click images to enlarge) Demonstrated at the Linley Fall Processor Conference, the HiFive Unmatched is billed as the “world’s fastest native RISC-V development platform.” The Unmatched is primarily designed to power PCs. Yet, with a processor that may well be slower than the quad- A72 Broadcom SoC on the Raspberry Pi 4, SiFive’s potential PC customers are likely eyeing the low-end Linux laptop niche currently led by Google’s ChromeOS. We imagine the Unmatched will also inspire some embedded designs.

Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro Features Octa-core Rockchip RK3576 with 6 TOPS NPU

The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is powered by the Rockchip RK3576 SoC, which includes a 6 TOPS NPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM. This latest model enhances its predecessor with advanced computing capabilities, featuring dual GbE ports and flexible storage options.

SLG47910V 1K LUT: The First Low-Density FPGA in the ForgeFPGA Family

The SLG47910V IC integrated into the board is designed for low power consumption and includes 1120 5-bit Lookup Tables, 1120 D Flip-Flops and a memory configuration comprising 5 kb of distributed memory and 32 kb of block RAM. It features a 50 MHz on-chip oscillator and a phase-locked loop that can utilize an external source or the internal oscillator.

WebDAQ Series: Log, Monitor and Control Remotely

The WebDAQ 904 model is designed to manage high-accuracy measurements from up to four analog inputs. It is suitable for various sensors such as strain gauges, RTDs, thermocouples, and load cells. Key technical specifications include:

Sipeed Showcases Tang Mega 138K Dock with GOWIN Series FPGA

The Sipeed Tang Mega 138K Dock is an advanced and compact FPGA development platform designed to meet both high-performance requirements and cost-effective solutions. Featuring the GOWIN GW5AST RISC-V FPGA, this platform includes a development board with key features such as PCIe x4, a GbE port, and multiple I/Os.

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi 5 M.2 HAT+ Review: It Just Works!

The official M.2 HAT is called M.2 HAT+ promising up to 500 MB/s data transfer to and from NVMe drives attached to it, which can be in 2230 or 2242 form factors. After a long wait, my local supplier finally received the official M.2 HAT+ for Raspberry Pi 5 so I can’t be happier to share my thoughts about it with you.

Shotcut 24.06 Video Editor Adds AVIF Image Support and SVT-AV1 Encoder

Highlights of Shotcut 24.06 include support for AVIF (AV1) images, support for the SVT-AV1 encoder as a faster non-hardware AV1 encoder, support for DJI LRF (MP4) files as a proxy, a new Scrub While Dragging function for Keyframes, and a new Drop Shadow video filter that uses the input alpha channel.

PipeWire 1.2 Released with Asynchronous Processing and Explicit Sync Metadata

Highlights of PipeWire 1.2 (codename Aviation) include explicit sync metadata support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters, and asynchronous processing support allowing nodes to be scheduled asynchronously.

NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland

The biggest new feature of the NVIDIA 555.58 graphics driver is the explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in the GNOME 46.1 and KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environments, as well as on the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack.

news

openSUSE Unveils Agama 9 Installer with Enhanced UI

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 29, 2024

openSUSE Agama 9 installer

Quoting: openSUSE Unveils Agama 9 Installer with Enhanced UI —

An announcement has just been made from the floors of the openSUSE Conference 2024: the release of the Agama Installer v9. But before diving into the specifics, let’s say what this is about for those unfamiliar with the subject.

Agama is the next-generation installer still in development, set to debut in the upcoming openSUSE’s ALP releases. The previous version, Agama 8, introduced a new HTTP API and enhanced the user interface for managing storage devices, making it powerful yet user-friendly.

Now, Agama 9 builds on this with a new look and features. Here they are.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

What happens to EPEL-7 when EL-7 goes EOL
What is happening to RHEL-7
Deepin Linux V23 RC2 delivers a kung fu kick from China to knock out Windows 11
The latest iteration of Deepin, V23 RC2, is here and the developers are looking for testers
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira Has Passed Away
Daniel Bristot de Oliveira of Linux
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync on Wayland
NVIDIA 555.58 Linux graphics driver is now available for download with explicit GPU sync support for NVIDIA GPU users on Wayland, as well as many other improvements.
Shotcut 24.06 Video Editor Adds AVIF Image Support and SVT-AV1 Encoder
The open-source, cross-platform, and free video editor Shotcut has been updated today to version 24.06, a release that introduces new features, new filters, and other changes.
System76 Share COSMIC DE Branding, Alpha Release Date
System76’s COSMIC desktop environment (ecosystem?) is shaping up to be something truly out of this world
Tiling Shell Update Adds New Keyboard Shortcuts + More
Tiling Shell, the Windows 11-esque window snapping extension I spotlighted last week received an update at the weekend
Lynis - Robust security audit tool, but is it for Linux home users?
Linux security is an interesting beast
 
Wine 9.12 Debuts with Updated Mono Engine
Wine 9.12 released, including initial support for user32 data structures and Mono engine 9.2.0 updates
openSUSE Unveils Agama 9 Installer with Enhanced UI
The new openSUSE Agama 9 installer introduces a sleek web interface
Krita 5.2.3: A Bugfix Release with Overhauled Build System
Krita 5.2.3 digital painting app is here with a reworked build system
RAUC open-source OTA update solution for embedded Linux ported to Rock Pi 4 SBC
RAUC open-source OTA update solution enabling A/B updates for embedded Linux images has recently been ported to the Radxa Rock Pi 4 Model B SBC powered by a Rockchip OP1 SoC by the project’s maintainer
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives to interrogate a system
Mauna Linux – Debian-based distribution
Mauna Linux is an operating system based on Debian Stable
This week in KDE: everything, I think
We spent an enormous amount of time working on bug-fixing and polishing tasks for Plasma 6.1 this week
Milk-V Reveals Technical Specs of Milk-V Jupiter RISC-V Mini-ITX PC
Today, Milk-V released additional technical details about the Milk-V Jupiter, based on the SpacemiT K1/M1 SoC
today's howtos
morning howtos
This Week in GNOME: #154 Pride Day!
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from June 21 to June 28.
Games: STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter, Mousebusters, and More
8 latest posts from gamingonlinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
news from Canonical/Ubuntu
GNU Health and Free Software Foundation News
Some Free software picks
Mozilla Leftovers
Mozilla news picks
Programming Leftovers
Programming related picks
FUD, Security and Windows TCO Stories/Leftovers
Some Microsoft FUD too
today's leftovers
half a decade picks
Open Hardware: Collabora, Orange Pi, Arduino, and RISC-V
5 hardware stories
Raspberry Pi 5 News and Projects
Raspberry Pi 5 picks
today's howtos
many howtos
Qubes, CentOS, Red Hat, and Sponsored 'Spam of Red Hat
IBM-related things
Creator 14 and PostgreSQL 17 Beta 2 Release
Two new betas
Android Leftovers
Android updates are about to get a lot easier | Digital Trends
Marknote 1.3
Marknote is a rich text editor and note management tool using Markdown
Raspberry Pi 5 M.2 HAT+ Review: It Just Works!
A review of the official M.2 HAT+ for the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer that lets you have a stable and faster internal storage drive.
Celluloid GTK+ Frontend for mpv Video Player Got an Update
Celluloid 0.27, a simple and powerful GTK+ frontend for the mpv video player
Fatdog64 Linux – small, yet versatile multi-user Linux distribution
Fatdog64 Linux is a small yet versatile 64-bit multi-user Linux distribution
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro Features Octa-core Rockchip RK3576 with 6 TOPS NPU
The Banana Pi BPI-M5 Pro is powered by the Rockchip RK3576 SoC, which includes a 6 TOPS NPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM
(Updated) HiFive Unmatched SBC showcases new FU740 RISC-V SoC
The SBC runs Linux on a penta-core, 64-bit SiFive FU740 SoC and offers 2x M.2 and PCIe x16 for graphics
today's leftovers
FOSS for the most part
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
2024 FreeBSD Developer Summit Picks and Talks
10 picks for this event
Red Hat Leftovers
IBM stuff mostly
Open Hardware: FPGA, Sipeed, Raspberry Pi, and More
some hardware news with Linux angle
today's howtos
morning batch of howtos
Windows TCO: The True Cost of Microsoft
many Microsoft tales
Microsoft Admits It Got Totally Cracked
tells clients, too
Games: Steam Summer Sale, Star Trek: Resurgence, GOG, and SteamOS (Arch Linux)
latest 8 articles from gamingonlinux
Microsoft Must be Nervous About the United States This Year [original]
about 7% of Americans were estimated to be Chromebook (or ChromeOS) users, based on statCounter, compared to 62% that were Windows users on desktops/laptops
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security links and news
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More
hardware news
Programming Leftovers
Coding links
today's leftovers
Debian, IBM, and more
Software: FOSS Weekly, Hash-o-Matic, and LibreOffice
3 stories for now
today's howtos
4 howtos
FSF: Mapping the process of the new board nomination and review process
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) board of directors has drawn up a detailed diagram showing the procedure that the FSF is using to solicit advice from the community about possible new board members
PipeWire 1.2 Released with Asynchronous Processing and Explicit Sync Metadata
PipeWire 1.2 open-source server for handling audio, video streams, and hardware on Linux is now available for download with many new features and improvements.
Stable kernels: Linux 6.9.7, Linux 6.6.36, and Linux 6.1.96
All users of the 6.9 kernel series must upgrade
Microsoft Antitrust Problems Again
new from EC
Free as in Freedom, not as in beer...
So... recently I was working for a bit (sweat equity or so I thought) for a company by the name of ImmortalData
Arch Linux’s Text-Mode Installer Gets Experimental LVM Support
The Archinstall 2.8.1 text-mode installer for the popular Arch Linux distribution was released today as a hefty update introducing initial LVM support and many other improvements.
Canonical Debuts LTS Distroless Docker Images
Canonical announced it is providing distroless Docker images, complete with 12 years of support, in line with what it offers for Ubuntu Pro....
Openwashing Leftovers
Openwashing picks for today
Leap Micro 6.0 is now available. Leap Micro 5.4 reaches End of Life
A new major version of Leap Micro is now available
Ente Photos 0.9 Unveils Offline Video Editor
Ente Photos 0.9 introduces a new video editor
Ubuntu Sway Remix 24.04 Released, Here’s What’s New
The unofficial Ubuntu's flavor, Ubuntu Sway Remix, released v24.04
Decoding Meshtastic With GNU Radio
Meshtastic is a way to build mesh networks using LoRa that is independent of cell towers, hot spots or traditional repeaters
openSUSE.Asia Summit 2025 and openSUSE for lazy developers
Some openSUSE news
Red Hat Leftovers
mostly from the official site of Red Hat
Hardware: STM32, Minisforum, and Raspberry Pi
Some hardware news with GNU/Linux focus
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS links for today
Programming Leftovers
coding related picks
Kernel Picks: Collabora and LWN
the LWN paywall is expired today
Software: khard, Alternatives to Adobe Digital Edition, and Inochi Creator
3 picks for today
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Security Leftovers
Security picks
How Linux is Revolutionizing Education with Open Source Learning
Advantages of Using GNU/Linux in Education
Canonical expands Ubuntu Pro with new distroless Docker image service offering 12-year support
Canonical has introduced a new service enabling the creation of custom distroless Docker images under its "Everything LTS" program
GNOME tablet support papercut fixes
Over the last months I've started looking into a few of the papercuts that affects graphics tablet users in GNOME
Windows TCO: Russia, DHS, and More
8 new tales of Microsoft reliance
Games: Steam, GOG, Arari, and More
9 latest artticles
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles