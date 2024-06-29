openSUSE Unveils Agama 9 Installer with Enhanced UI
An announcement has just been made from the floors of the openSUSE Conference 2024: the release of the Agama Installer v9. But before diving into the specifics, let’s say what this is about for those unfamiliar with the subject.
Agama is the next-generation installer still in development, set to debut in the upcoming openSUSE’s ALP releases. The previous version, Agama 8, introduced a new HTTP API and enhanced the user interface for managing storage devices, making it powerful yet user-friendly.
Now, Agama 9 builds on this with a new look and features. Here they are.