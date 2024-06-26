Daniel Bristot de Oliveira Has Passed Away

This post falls in the category of things I never thought nor wanted to write: we lost Daniel this week due to some probable heart failure.

I met Daniel in Red Hat's internal IRC #italy channel. It must have been around 2014-2015. We were both in support engineering at the time and we chatted about some kernel issues, but on the side we started chatting about music, sports, life and everything else.

At the time he was planning to move from Florianopolis to Italy to do his PhD. He was also quite keen to learn about the places his grandparents were from, namely the area around Belluno.

Once he moved to Italy we helped him out with a few bureaucratic hiccups he was stuck in and we slapped his name on his doorbell as he needed an initial address to get started: