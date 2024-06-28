Highlights of Shotcut 24.06 include support for AVIF (AV1) images, support for the SVT-AV1 encoder as a faster non-hardware AV1 encoder, support for DJI LRF (MP4) files as a proxy, a new Scrub While Dragging function for Keyframes, and a new Drop Shadow video filter that uses the input alpha channel.

Highlights of PipeWire 1.2 (codename Aviation) include explicit sync metadata support, Snap support for Ubuntu and other distributions that use Canonical’s sandboxed app packaging format, support for mandatory metadata when negotiation buffer parameters, and asynchronous processing support allowing nodes to be scheduled asynchronously.

The biggest new feature of the NVIDIA 555.58 graphics driver is the explicit GPU sync support for Wayland via the linux-drm-syncobj-v1 protocol that was recently implemented in the GNOME 46.1 and KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environments, as well as on the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack.