[Video] The 'Dangerous Precedent' (Jen Robinson on Assange Plea Bargain)
Published 3 hours ago in Australia
-
Microsoft is Losing Its Grip on Bulgaria
now may be a good time to look into statistics from Bulgaria
-
LinuxSecurity.com Back to Relaying Anti-Linux FUD From Microsoft, Using Microsoft Chatbots That Recycle and Add Permutations to the FUD
They're killing the Web every time they do this
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
Microsofter Throwing Stones in a Glasshouse Again
"Life is imitating art" and if you're a BS artist, your life must be BS
New
-
European Commission fooled by IBM Red Hat merger risk to source code
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Links 27/06/2024: Black-Lives-Matter-Poster-Related Lawsuit, Misinformation and Propaganda by Chinese Userfarms
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 27/06/2024: Rogue Legends and Old Computers
Links for the day
-
[Meme] They Think of Their Business Partner, Microsoft
Think.
-
At the Cusp of Productivity
Work in progress: a critique of terms of service (ToS) in "modern" computing
-
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) is Becoming More European Than the Google- and Microsoft-Funded 'FSFE' (Fake 'FSF', a Case of Identity Theft)
The Board of Directors of the FSF is now all European as far as women (3) go
-
[Meme] Meanwhile at IBM's Headquarters
Old white men can find common themes to laugh at in IBM
-
IBM's Board is a Men's Club, Unlike the FSF's, But Red Hat/IBM Are Trolling the Community Using the "Diversity Shtick"
CoC-fighting over diversity to distract from their own failings
-
John Gilmore, Cofounder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Joins the FSF's Board
it's already riling up the Microsofters and misogynists
-
Links 27/06/2024: Microsoft's Chief Brand Offices Kathleen Hall to Leave, The Beauty of Blogging, Ukraine Updates
Links for the day
-
Microsoft Got Lost in Bermuda
based on far too little data
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, June 26, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, June 26, 2024
-
Far Too Young to Die
He seemed to be healthy
-
Virgin Islands, Marshall Islands, Guam and Other American Satellites Drift Further Away From Microsoft
So even US-controlled islands are moving away from Windows, little by little...
-
Let's Encrypt is Dying in Geminispace (Now Down Very Sharply to 6%), More People Self-Sign as They Certainly Should
Abandoning a fake security model?
-
No More Justice for Assange?
Not the site anyway
-
[Meme] "No News is Good News"
2 days have passed and still not a word
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
