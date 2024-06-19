howtos, Installations and Free and Open Source Software

A dock is a graphical user interface element that allows the user to have one-click access to frequently used software. This type of utility also enables users to switch quickly between applications, as well as to monitor programs. This type of application is an excellent way of extending the functionality and usefulness of the desktop.

Crystal Dock is a cool desktop panel with parabolic zooming effect for KDE Plasma 6. While visually it is inspired by Mac OS X’s Dock, it aims to follow the traditional Linux model of desktop panel.

Crystal Dock 2.x only supports Wayland. If you prefer X11, you’ll have to make do with the older version Crystal Dock 1.x.