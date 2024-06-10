Open Hardware: 3-D Printing, Raspberry Pi, and Framework 16 Laptop
Tom's Hardware ☛ World's first chip-based 3D printer is smaller than a coin — benefits from having no moving parts
This small 3D printer concept uses a photonic chip's light beam and optical antennas to use a specific light wave and cure resin.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Next-Generation SDR: LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition Enhances Raspberry Pi CM4 Capabilities
Crowdsupply recently featured the LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition, an advanced software-defined radio that integrates Raspberry Pi CM4 with LimeSDR XTRX. This powerful combination provides a comprehensive baseband and RF solution, suitable for everything from amateur radio to complex telecom infrastructures.
Doug Brown ☛ Fixing a knockoff Altera USB Blaster that never worked
What follows is the story of how I fixed not one, but two, different flawed Altera USB Blaster clone devices that never worked correctly after I bought them.
Terence Eden ☛ Review: Framework 16 Laptop
Several years ago, I purchased a Clevo N151CU laptop with the idea that I'd gradually upgrade the RAM, storage, and other bits. After my keyboard failed, I found it difficult to find replacement parts. The whole point of the Framework laptop is that it is specifically designed to be modular. It come in kit form, is easy to disassemble, and is (reasonably) well supported by an ecosystem of manufacturers and makers.
I splashed out on the larger Framework 16. Again, I only bought one stick of RAM (32GB) so I can buy more when the price falls. Similarly, I only got a modest 500GB SSD, and I didn't bother with a super-premium CPU or extra graphics card. Total cost with all the gubbin was close to £1,700.
So here's a quick review: it's really good.
OK, here's a slightly longer review: [...]