Our Goal for the Next Ten Years

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2024,

updated Jun 10, 2024



I've just taken a quickbreak from the chocolates, cakes and crisps (I'm full anyway) to catch up with news and publish some short articles. Today a lot of time was spent on the phone (several people) and we've decided to publish original articles, not just news clippings, curated for relevance. The news is getting slower (the news cycles, the volume of journalism and blogging), so we'll take advantage of the spare (newly-available) time and produce more original stories.

Our goal is the decade to come isn't just to cluster related news and curate based on news sites but to also bring coverage of our own. Sure, that's easier said than done.

Shown below is a bouquet made for us (in real life!) for the 20-year anniversary. █