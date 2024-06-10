Our Goal for the Next Ten Years

Tux Machines

Next-Generation SDR: LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition Enhances Raspberry Pi CM4 Capabilities

Crowdsupply recently featured the LimeNET Micro 2.0 Developer Edition, an advanced software-defined radio that integrates Raspberry Pi CM4 with LimeSDR XTRX. This powerful combination provides a comprehensive baseband and RF solution, suitable for everything from amateur radio to complex telecom infrastructures.

M5PoECAM-W V1.1: A Programmable PoE Camera with ESP32+W5500 Chipset & 3MP OV3660 Sensor

This week, M5Stack launched the M5PoECAM-W V1.1, a Power over Ethernet camera with Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support. Powered by the robust “ESP32 + W5500” chipset, it features a 3-megapixel OV3660 sensor that offers a 65° field of view, ideal for extensive image capture.

Tulip Creative Computer: ESP32-Based Board for Music and Coding Projects

The Tulip Creative Computer is powered by the ESP32-S3 chip, which includes a 32-bit LX7 dual-core processor operating at 240 MHz. It features several connectivity options: MIDI inputs and outputs, a stereo audio line out, and an I2C Mabee/Grove jack.

ThingPulse Pendrive S3: Versatile as Both a Lightweight Wi-Fi Disk and Rubber Ducky Device

The ThingPulse Pendrive S3 is a compact development board that incorporates a male USB-C connector and is based on the ESP32-S3 Mini module. It supports the user-friendly CircuitPython programming environment, making it accessible for those familiar with Python.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 9th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support

The CachyOS June 2024 release introduces support for the T2 MacBook in the default CachyOS edition for those who want to install the Arch Linux-based distro on a supported MacBook device. However, adventurers are warned that Wi-Fi and Bluetooth won’t work out-of-the-box and they’ll have to patch the installed OS following these instructions.

OBS Studio 30.2 Promises NVENC AV1 and Shared Texture Support on Linux

OBS Studio 30.2 promises Linux support to the native NVENC encoder with support for NVENC AV1, Linux shared texture support for the NVENC, QuickSync, and VA-API encoders, support for Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and video, which replaces the old metadata-based “VOD Track”, and HEVC support to WebRTC output.

Our Goal for the Next Ten Years

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 10, 2024,
updated Jun 10, 2024

Soccer ball on grass in epic perspective

I've just taken a quickbreak from the chocolates, cakes and crisps (I'm full anyway) to catch up with news and publish some short articles. Today a lot of time was spent on the phone (several people) and we've decided to publish original articles, not just news clippings, curated for relevance. The news is getting slower (the news cycles, the volume of journalism and blogging), so we'll take advantage of the spare (newly-available) time and produce more original stories.

Our goal is the decade to come isn't just to cluster related news and curate based on news sites but to also bring coverage of our own. Sure, that's easier said than done.

Shown below is a bouquet made for us (in real life!) for the 20-year anniversary.

TM bouquet

Our Goal for the Next Ten Years [original]
Our goal is the decade to come isn't just to cluster related news and curate based on news sites but to also bring coverage of our own
Linux Lite 7.0 “Galena” Officially Released with Xfce 4.18, Based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Linux Lite developer Jerry Bezencon announced today the release and general availability of Linux Lite 7.0 as the latest version of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the lightweight Xfce desktop environment.
Arch Linux-Based CachyOS Adds Handheld Edition and T2 MacBook Support
The Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution has a new ISO release for June 2024 that adds support for T2 MacBooks, a Handheld edition, and various other changes.
Don't Worry, Be Happy [original]
It brings sadness only to jealous people
Count to 20 and Make a Wish [original]
This site was always run by women
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 9th, 2024
The 191st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on June 9th, 2024.
Happy Birthday, Tux Machines! [original]
Hopefully another 20 years to come
Daniel Pocock: European Parliament election count 2024 day 1
Evidence has confirmed that there is a Debian suicide cluster. The people who impose themselves upon the careers of their co-authors and our families like this appear to revel in causing pain and grief.
Almost Grumpy [original]
Almost there now...
June 10: Tux Machines Turns 20! [original]
we will probably publish photos about a week later, focusing on the food and presentation
 
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite prototype that runs Linux emerges from a brand you've probably never heard of - Tuxedo has 12-core CPU with 32GB RAM and surprise, surprise, Debian
But you won't be able to buy it for some time yet
Linux 6.10-rc3
Absolutely nothing stands out here
TUXEDO Computers Are Working on an ARM Linux Laptop Running KDE Plasma
German Linux computer manufacturer TUXEDO Computers announced today that the company is working on an ARM-powered Linux laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite SoC.
Mozilla Firefox 127 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Mozilla published today the final version of the Firefox 127 web browser for download as a major release that introduces various new features and enhancements.
Android 15 Update: Complete List of Eligible Devices
Amelia: A New Bash-Powered Arch Linux Installer
Amelia is a new Bash-powered Arch Linux installer focusing on automated
A lot of dying Linux boxes out there
A survey of company networks has revealed that here are a lot of Linux boxes out there which should be put out to pasture
HandBrake 1.8 Released with GTK4 UI, FFV1 Encoder + More
The popular, powerful, and cross-platform video converter HandBrake recently put out a new version with a notable improvement
Review: Endless OS 6.0.0
Endless OS is a Linux-based operating system which provides a simplified and streamlined user experience using a customized desktop environment forked from GNOME
Release of KDE Stopmotion 0.8.7
Today marks the release of KDE Stopmotion 0.8.7
Is Linux the only platform left to escape AI?
There seems to be no article, blog post, or YouTube video published lately that does not mention something about AI
Fedora Plans to Switch Anaconda Installer to Wayland
A proposal has been made for the upcoming Fedora 41
Ventoy 1.0.99 Bootable USB Drive Creator Enhances EFI Boot
Ventoy 1.0.99, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, brings EFI enhancements and bug fixes
Your Default Linux Terminal Emulator Is Dull, So Take These Alternatives for a Spin
Bored with the default Linux terminal
ExTiX – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
ExTiX is a desktop Linux distribution and live DVD based on Ubuntu
Nitrux Linux 3.5.0: A viable alternative to Windows 11?
The distro is particularly notable because it includes a pleasant graphical interface and all necessary software for everyday use
Canonical/Ubuntu: Web Dev Setup, Ubuntu for Car ECU
Some Ubuntu news, a pair of articles
Building a Home Server with Debian, Freexian, and Reproducible Builds
Some Debian news
Web: UBlock Origin Lite, Chrome, and Mozilla's Infatuation With Hype
Web browsers news
OBS Studio 30.2 Promises NVENC AV1 and Shared Texture Support on Linux
OBS Studio 30.2 has entered public beta testing today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming adding some nice features for Linux users.
Raspberry Pi IPO is oversubscribed multiple times
the IPO is set to raise £179 million ($228 million) from the IPO
Ventoy Is a Better Way to Make a Bootable Disk for PC and Linux
Most Linux distributions let you try them out in a live environment before installing
openSUSE Community Readies for Release Party
If you don’t know how to do this, there is a list of steps below on how to have a successful release party
Kubuntu Focus unveils Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 Linux laptops
Kubuntu Focus has unveiled its latest offerings, the Focus Ir14 GEN 2 and Ir16 GEN 2 laptops
Games: Tamagotchi, Hosting a Satisfactory Dedicated Server on GNU/Linux, Proton Experimental, and More
11 new articles
NVIDIA 550.90.07 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out Now with Various Bug Fixes
NVIDIA 550.90.07 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems is now available for download with various bug fixes and improvements.
Redcore Linux – Gentoo-based distribution
Redcore Linux shares the same idea as its defunct ancestor, Kogaion Linux
Grant-In-Aid Schools: Grant-in-aid schools want GNU/Linux
the curriculum in the schools is based on Linux
Kali Linux 2024.2 Ethical Hacking Distro Released with GNOME 46, New Tools
Offensive Security today announced the release of Kali Linux 2024.2 as the latest ISO snapshot of this popular Debian-based rolling distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
These past two weeks in KDE: massive stability work for Plasma 6.1
Sorry for the interruption last week; I was on vacation
Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) reaches End of Life on July 11, 2024
Ubuntu announced its 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release almost 9 months ago, on October 12, 2023 and its support period is now nearing its end
1 Years Ago [original]
Tomorrow we make final preparations and on Monday we "reach" 2024
Gemini Links 07/06/2024: Gemini Chess and Raspberry Pi Connect
Links for the day
Games for GNU/Linux and Challenge Of Buying Games At Physical Stores
Some gaming news
LibreOffice 24.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 72 Bug Fixes
LibreOffice 24.2.4 office suite is now available for download with 72 bug fixes for the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series.