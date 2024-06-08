Ventoy Is a Better Way to Make a Bootable Disk for PC and Linux
Why would anyone want an external hard drive or thumb drive full of bootable operating systems? Well, for one thing, it's a fun way to try out different operating systems without installing them. Most Linux distributions let you try them out in a live environment before installing—with Ventoy trying things out is even faster because you don't have to write the image to the drive every time. But a tool like this also makes it easy to manage a collection of installable operating systems and keep them all on the same device, which is great if you're the kind of person who fixes computers regularly.