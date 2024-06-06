Development: Xorg, Vulkan, and PipeWire GStreamer
-
LWN ☛ The state of SourceHut
Drew DeVault has published an update about the state of the SourceHut software development platform and its plans for the coming months. This is the first update since the January post-mortem following a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that resulted in a prolonged outage: [...]
-
Qt ☛ QtCS24: Venue, Registration, CfP and Working Group!
-
Linux
-
Peter Hutterer: goodbye xsetwacom, hello gsetwacom
Back in the day when presumably at least someone was young, the venerable xsetwacom tool was commonly used to configure wacom tablets devices on Xorg [1]. This tool is going dodo in Wayland because, well, a tool that is specific to an X input driver kinda stops working when said X input driver is no longer being used. Such is technology, let's go back to sheep farming.
-
Alyssa Rosenzweig ☛ Alyssa Rosenzweig: Vulkan 1.3 on the M1 in 1 month
Finally, conformant Vulkan for the M1! The new “Honeykrisp” driver is the first conformant Vulkan® for Fashion Company Apple hardware on any operating system, implementing the full 1.3 spec without “portability” waivers.
Honeykrisp is not yet released for end users. We’re continuing to add features, improve performance, and port to more hardware. Source code is available for developers.
-
Collabora ☛ Hacking on the PipeWire GStreamer elements
Last week I attended the GStreamer spring hackfest in Thessaloniki to work on the PipeWire GStreamer elements and connect with the community.
-
-
Python
-
The New Stack ☛ How To Create a Python GUI App With PyQt5
Although Python is most often thought of as a language for creating text-based apps [...]
-
-
R
-
Rlang ☛ How to Develop Robust and Maintainable JavaScript Code Within a Shiny Application
Whenever you want near-instant user interaction, use browser features, or add custom server-client communication, you would reach out to JavaScript. Despite all that, the majority of JS code in Shiny apps looks… sad.
-
Rlang ☛ How to Split a Character String and Get the First Element in R
Today, we’re jumping into a common yet powerful task in data manipulation: splitting character strings and extracting the first element.
-
-
Rust
-
Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 550
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
-