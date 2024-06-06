Security, openSUSE/SUSE, BSD, and Debian
-
Security
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Fedora (deepin-qt5integration, deepin-qt5platform-plugins, dotnet8.0, dwayland, fcitx-qt5, fcitx5-qt, gammaray, kddockwidgets, keepassxc, kf5-akonadi-server, kf5-frameworkintegration, kf5-kwayland, plasma-integration, python-qt5, qadwaitadecorations, qgnomeplatform, qt5, qt5-qt3d, qt5-qtbase, qt5-qtcharts, qt5-qtconnectivity, qt5-qtdatavis3d, qt5-qtdeclarative, qt5-qtdoc, qt5-qtgamepad, qt5-qtgraphicaleffects, qt5-qtimageformats, qt5-qtlocation, qt5-qtmultimedia, qt5-qtnetworkauth, qt5-qtquickcontrols, qt5-qtquickcontrols2, qt5-qtremoteobjects, qt5-qtscript, qt5-qtscxml, qt5-qtsensors, qt5-qtserialbus, qt5-qtserialport, and qt5-qtspeech), Oracle (389-ds-base and ruby:3.1), Red Hat (389-ds-base, glibc, and kernel), SUSE (python-PyMySQL), and Ubuntu (libarchive).
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
OpenSUSE ☛ openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024 Call for Speakers
We are pleased to announce that the call for speakers for openSUSE.Asia Summit 2024 started today. The event will be held on November 2 and 3 in Tokyo, Japan. Please check our announcement for more details of the event.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Why Use Linux for Servers in Enterprise Environments? A Deep Dive [Ed: SUSE appears to have suddenly just killed its RSS feed. Their loss. Maybe they think Elon Musk's X is a suitable replacement.]
Linux is a powerhouse in the technological landscape, particularly noted for its pivotal role in server management and enterprise IT infrastructure. This open-source operating system is highly valued for its stability, versatility, and security, making it a top choice for server environments across a variety of sectors. But what exactly is Linux used for? Predominantly, it is adept at hosting websites, operating enterprise applications, and overseeing networks and databases with great efficiency.
-
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ SUSE Revolutionizes Enterprise Virtualization with Cloud Native Agility
SUSE Harvester is a leap in 100% open source cloud native virtualization, seamlessly blending virtual machine (VM) management with container orchestration to offer unprecedented operational flexibility and efficiency. Skyrocketing virtualization costs can introduce infrastructure complexity and reduced agility. Harvester addresses these critical issues with its unified HCI platform by enhancing resource utilization, reducing costs and simplifying operations. Harvester serves traditional virtualization and transformations to modern cloud native technology designed for highly constrained cases in the data center, AI optimized workloads and the edge.
-
-
BSD
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ NYCBUG tonight
NYCBUG is meeting tonight at a changed location.
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 562: All by myself
My personal BSDCan Devsummit and Schedule, Syncthing, Paperless-ngx, neovim, Things we always remind ourselves while coding, and more.
-
-
Debian Family
-
Paul Wise: FLOSS Activities May 2024
-
TechRepublic ☛ 10 Steps to Ensure Debian Is Ready for Deployment
For anyone who’s considering Debian as a server option, if you’ve used Ubuntu Server, you already have a leg up on making the transition.
-