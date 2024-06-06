VLC 3.0.21 Adds New AMD VQ Enhancer Filter, Improves Opus Ambisonic Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 06, 2024



Coming a little over seven months after VLC 3.0.20, the VLC 3.0.21 release is here to add a new AMD VQ Enhancer filter, a D3D11 option to use NVIDIA TrueHDR for generating HDR content from SDR sources, Super Resolution scaling with AMD GPUs, and support for HTTP content range handling according to RFC 9110.

The new D3D11 HDR option can also be used to turn on and off HDR for all sources regardless of the display. VLC 3.0.21 also improves Opus ambisonic support, and improves the rendering of subtitles on Apple platforms, especially for Asian languages, by correcting font fallback lookups.

