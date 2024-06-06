LibreOffice 24.2.4 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 72 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 06, 2024



LibreOffice 24.2.4 is here a little over a month after the LibreOffice 24.2.3 update to fix more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 series, improving the overall stability and reliability of the office suite.

In numbers, the LibreOffice 24.2.4 release addresses a total of 72 bugs. Details about these bugs are available in the RC1 and RC2 changelogs. LibreOffice 24.2.4 is available for download as binaries for DEB and RPM-based GNU/Linux distributions from the official website.

