Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
-
Alexander Bokovoy: IPA-IPA trust progress report
FreeIPA and SSSD teams are working to enable IPA deployments to trust each other. This report outlines the progress we have so far.
Trust across enterprise domains
FreeIPA implements an enterprise domain management: systems enrolled into domain managed centrally and access resources available through the domain controllers. These resources include information about users and groups, machines, Kerberos services and different rules that can bind them. FreeIPA supports a trust to Active Directory forest by posing as a separate Active Directory forest with a single Active Directory domain (a forest root).
The approach helps to integrate with a majority of enterprise deployments. New deployments might not include Active Directory, though. Instead, they tend to be self-sufficient or integrate with externally managed data sources, often without retaining compatibility with traditional POSIX or Active Directory deployments. For example, cloud deployments might rely on OAuth2 identity providers or federate to social services.
-
Openwashing
-
TechRepublic ☛ Google, Microsoft, Meta and More to Develop Open Standard for Hey Hi (AI) Chip Components in UALink Promoter Group [Ed: Why was it filed under "open-source" when it is so obviously openwashing?]
Notably absent from the group is NVIDIA, which has its own equivalent technology that it may not wish to share with its closest rivals.
-