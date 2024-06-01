Programming Leftovers
-
Qt ☛ Qt for MCUs 2.7.1 Released
Qt for MCUs 2.7.1 has been released and is available for download. As a patch release, Qt for MCUs 2.7.1 provides bug fixes and other improvements, and maintains source compatibility with Qt for MCUs 2.7.x. It does not add any new functionality.
-
Qt ☛ Commercial LTS Qt 6.5.6 Released
We have released Qt 6.5.6 LTS for commercial license holders today. As a patch release, Qt 6.5.6 does not add any new functionality but provides bug fixes and other improvements.
-
Rlang ☛ R4HR in Buenos Aires: Leveraging R for Dynamic HR SolutionsMarcela Victoria Soto, co-organizer of the R4HR -Club de R para RRHH, Buenos Aires, Argentina, recently updated the R Consortium about the group’s recent activities.
-
Rlang ☛ An Overview of the New AIC Functions in the TidyDensity Package
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.3 beta 1
Godot 4.3 is ready for broad testing as we finalize the release.
-
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 25 Best Android Books to Boost Your App Development Expertise
Android, the operating system backed by Surveillance Giant Google since 2005, is a revolution in the smartphone world. This modified Linux-Kernel-based OS is now the most powerful and dominating system globally. The importance of Android is needless to tell when 85% of the total smartphone users use Android.
-
Python
-
Didier Stevens ☛ Overview of Content Published in May
-