Ubuntu Leftovers
Wouter Groeneveld on Windows and moving to Linux
This reminded me of the times where I would reinstall once a year my in-laws PC to a fresh Windows, as it became slow like hell. Not that they didn't pay attention, they did as I regularly briefed them on things to avoid.
At some point I got bored of that, and since they were only using their PC for browsing the Internet, a bit of Word/Excel and printing/scanning, I told them I would set up "an easier and lighter PC that doesn't slow down" - which essentially meant - Linux (Ubuntu).
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 841
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 841 for the week of May 19 – 25, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Ubuntu Malaysia Release Party: Celebrating Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
On May 25, 2024, the Ubuntu Malaysia community gathered for a spectacular event: the release party for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Long Term Support). This eagerly anticipated gathering was a blend of innovation, camaraderie, and excitement, reflecting the spirit of open-source collaboration that defines the Ubuntu community.
