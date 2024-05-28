Ubuntu Leftovers

This reminded me of the times where I would reinstall once a year my in-laws PC to a fresh Windows, as it became slow like hell. Not that they didn't pay attention, they did as I regularly briefed them on things to avoid.

At some point I got bored of that, and since they were only using their PC for browsing the Internet, a bit of Word/Excel and printing/scanning, I told them I would set up "an easier and lighter PC that doesn't slow down" - which essentially meant - Linux (Ubuntu).