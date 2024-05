Armbian 24.5 Released with Orange Pi 5 Pro and Radxa ROCK 5 ITX Support

posted by Marius Nestor on May 27, 2024



Armbian 24.5 is here almost two months after Armbian 24.2 and introduces support for new devices, including Orange Pi 5 Pro, Radxa ROCK 5 ITX, Allwinner T527 Avaota-A1, Radxa ZERO 3E, Radxa ZERO 3W, FriendlyElec CM3588, 4G Phytium Pi, Sakura Pi RK3308B, SK-AM68, TQMa8MPxL, and CoolPi CM5 EVB.

This release also improves support for devices that were already supported, including Khadas VIM1S, Khadas VIM4, Khadas Edge 2, Radxa Rock S 0, Banana Pi BPI-M7, Radxa Zero 3, Odroid C1, Radxa ROCK 4C+, Banana Pi BPI-M4 Zero, AYN Odin 2, Orange Pi 5, Orange Pi 5 Plus, Radxa Rock 5c, ArmSoM Sige1, Rockchip Rock 5C, and ODROID-N2+.

