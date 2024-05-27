Best Free and Open Source Software

We have all read stories about people who have experimented living without spending any money whatsoever. By growing their own food, washing in the river, using a solar panel to provide electricity, and bartering for certain goods and services, these adventures have met with limited success. However, for us mere mortals the simple fact is that we need money. Money to buy food, to purchase clothes, to pay our bills, as well as indulging in our other infinite wants and desires.

While it can be a struggle to make ends meet, it is possible to make life easier through better money management. Financial management is about planning income and expenditure and making informed decisions that enable you to survive financially. With increasing financial turbulence it’s as important as ever to look after your finances, if only to make sure there are no nasty surprises when you receive your next bank statement.

We focus on the best personal finance software for Linux. We only feature open source goodness here. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.