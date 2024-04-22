today's leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Tux Digital ☛ This Week in Linux 260: LXQt Desktop, Nouveau Lead Joins NVIDIA, AlmaLinux making waves, New GNU/Linux Tablet & more GNU/Linux news
We have some very interesting news this week, we’ve got a brand new major release of the LXQt desktop environment, there’s a strange but potentially good twist in the ongoing saga of Nvidia and open source drivers, Red Bait drops the hardware ball and AlmaLinux catches it.
-
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
CNX Software ☛ FOCn ESP32-S3-based, medium-power BLDC driver module supports SimpleFOC
European engineer, Matej Planinšek of PLab, has developed the FOCn — a medium-power BLDC driver module based on ESP32-S3 WiSoC capable of delivering up to 10A of continuous current. It is compatible with the SimpleFOC Arduino library making it easier to control BLDC (brushless direct current) and stepper motors with the field-oriented control algorithm.
-
Hackaday ☛ From Z80 To EZ80: Porting 8-bit Sonic 2 To The TI-84+ CE
An unwritten rule is that if two systems runs even roughly the same CPU, you are obligated to port software between them, or at least give it a fair shake. This led [grubbycoder] down the path of porting Sonic 2 for the Sega Master System (to the eZ80-based Ti 84+ CE. Selecting this particular graphing calculator came down to the raw specs matching up the best, as although the eZ80 in the Ti 84+ runs at 48 MHz, it’s got wait states that cripple its actual performance. Since the calculator also lacks the Video Display Processor (VDP) and a few other bits of hardware, those extra cycles are crucial to compensate.
-
Hackaday ☛ Manual Supports For 3D Printing
[MakerSpace] wanted to 3D print an RFID card holder. On one side is a slot for a card and on the other side has recesses for the RFID antenna. They used these to control access to machines and were milling them out using a CNC machine. Since there were no flat surfaces, he had to turn on supports in the slicer, right? No. He does use supports, but not in the way you might imagine.
-
-
BSD
-
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/04/21
Accidental ‘old web’ nostalgia theme this week. BUTTERICK’S PRACTICAL TYPOGRAPHY. A very pretty site to read, unsurprisingly. (via) SmolBSD: make your own BSD UNIX MicroVM. (via) Email DNS Records Cheatsheet. Timeline of the xz open source attack. “Further Explorations” Now Available! If you missed the 50 Years of Text Games book.
-
-
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
-
KDE Gear 24.05 branches created
Make sure you commit anything you want to end up in the KDE Gear 24.05 releases to them
-
-
Programming/Development
-
Mark J. Wielaard: Valgrind 3.23.0-RC1
Valgrind 3.23.0-RC1. Please help test.
FreeBSD arm64 support. --track-fds=yes now warns against double close, generates (suppressible) errors and supports XML output. s390x supports more z16 instructions. More accurate x86_64-v3 instruction support. Wrappers for wcpncpy, memccpy, strlcat and strlcpy. Support GNU/Linux syscalls mlock2, fchmodat2, pidfd_getfd. And much more. 50+ bug fixes, 280+ commits by 14 developers since 3.22.0.
-