University of Toronto ☛ IPMI connections have privilege levels, not just IPMI users
The flaw in this is that an IPMI user's privilege level constraints what privilege level you can ask for when you authenticate as that user. If you make a 'USER' privileged IPMI user, connect as it, and ask for ADMINISTRATOR privileges, the BMC is going to tell you no. Since ipmitool and other tools were always asking for ADMINISTRATOR by default, they would get errors unless I made my IPMI users have that privilege level. Once I discovered and realized this, I could explicitly tell ipmitool and other things to ask for less privilege and then work out exactly what privilege level I needed for a particular operation on a particular BMC.
University of Toronto ☛ Having IPv6 for public servers is almost always merely nice, not essential
As a practical matter, almost all servers that people want to be generally accessible need to be accessible via IPv4, because there are still a lot of places and people that are IPv4 only (including us, for various reasons). And as the inverse version of this, practically everyone needs to be able to talk to public servers that are IPv4 only, even if this requires 6-to-4 carrier grade NAT somewhere in the network. So people operating generally accessible public servers can almost never go IPv6 only, and since they have to have to be reachable through IPv4 and approximately everyone can talk to them over IPv4, adding IPv6 support has only a moderate benefit. Maybe some people can avoid going through carrier grade NAT; maybe some people will get to feel nicer.
Jan Piet Mens ☛ Notes to self on directing a gpg-agent into a podman container for Ansible Vault
Directing an SSH agent socket (UNIX domain socket) into a podman container, is as easy as 1-2-mount, so I erroneously assumed that doing similarly for GPG would be as easy. It wasn’t, at least for me.
I rose at 06:00 and yelled Eureka! at 15:05 local time. It took me so long because I tried to follow GNU documentation which speaks of using extra-socket. To cut a far too long story short, on the Debian host I’m doing this none of that business worked: the gpg-agent was just not creating the UNIX domain socket where I configured it to.
Pi My Life Up ☛ Running Cockpit on the Raspberry Pi
Cockpit is a web-based tool for managing devices such as a Raspberry Pi without needing to connect using SSH or physically interacting with the device.
This tool is designed to be easy for anyone to use, making it a great solution for remotely managing your Pi’s.
OSTechNix ☛ How To Delete Files Bigger Or Smaller Than X Size In Linux