Open Source Software Security Engine and Web Application Firewall
open-appsec – automatic web application and API security using machine learning
open-appsec is a machine learning security engine that preemptively and automatically prevents threats against Web Application & APIs. It can be deployed as an add-on to Kubernetes Ingress, NGINX, Envoy, Kong and API Gateways.
The software’s engine learns how users normally interact with your web application. It then uses this information to automatically detect requests that fall outside of normal operations, and conducts further analysis to decide whether the request is malicious or not.
Upon every HTTP request, all parts are decoded, JSON and XML sections are extracted, and any IP-level access control is applied.
This is free and open source software.
BunkerWeb – next-generation Web Application Firewall
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF).
Being a full-featured web server (based on NGINX under the hood), it protects your web services to make them “secure by default”. BunkerWeb integrates seamlessly into your existing environments (Linux, Docker, Swarm, Kubernetes, …) and is fully configurable to meet your own use-cases.
This is free and open source software.