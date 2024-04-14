DFI has announced the release of two groundbreaking Industrial MicroATX motherboards, the RPS310 and ADS310, acclaimed as the first in the industry to support Intel Core 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Processors (Alder Lake-S, Raptor Lake-S, and Raptor Lake-S Refresh).

This week, T-Firefly unveiled the AIO-3562JQ, a robust development board powered by the Rockchip RK3562J processor, crafted to deliver high-performance output while maintaining low power consumption for continuous operation in demanding industrial environments.

The LattePanda team has launched the LattePanda Mu, a new micro x86 compute module that features an Intel N100 CPU and supports both Windows and Linux operating systems. This module is designed for versatility and is particularly well-suited for applications in IoT, robotics, digital signage, and edge computing.

We often overlook the factors that enable the Internet to accommodate a wide range of applications, from real-time surgeries to viral memes, and individual expression. Some of those factors are technical and some are policy.

APT developer and Canonical engineer Julian Andres Klode took to LinkedIn to present the revamped APT interface powered by the upcoming APT 3.0 package manager that looks to give users a more concise and well-laid-out command-line output when updating, installing, or removing packages via the terminal emulator.

Highlights of KDE Frameworks 6.1 include a new filter for the icon chooser dialog so you can see only symbolic icons, or no symbolic icons, improved keyboard navigation in Kirigami sidebars powered by the GlobalDrawer component, and a bigger size of the “Get new Plasma Widgets” dialog.

Coming one and a half months after Ardour 8.4, the Ardour 8.5 release is here to improve Linux support by addressing a crash reported by users in version 8.4 that occurred whenever a file selection dialog was opened. According to the devs, the crash was triggered by the presence of certain icon files. Additionally, this release implements automatic handling of SIG32, which makes it easier to use Ardour --gdb on Linux systems.