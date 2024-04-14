today's howtos
Hydra: Ethical Brute-Force for Security Testing
Introduction to Hydra Hydra, often called “Hydra the Brute Force Tool,” is a powerful command-line utility renowned for its proficiency in network authentication services.
Hydra Brute Force Command-Line Cheat Sheet
This cheat sheet is designed to briefly reference some of the most commonly used Hydra brute force commands, along with a brief description and practical examples to illustrate their use.
Ncrack Command-Line Cheat Sheet
This cheat sheet is designed to briefly reference some of the most commonly used Ncrack commands, along with a brief description and practical examples to illustrate their use.
Master Medusa: a speedy, massively parallel, modular login brute-forcer
Introduction to Medusa Login Brute Forcer Medusa is a speedy, massively parallel, modular login brute-forcer for network services.
Medusa Login Brute Forcer Command-Line Cheat Sheet
This cheat sheet is designed to briefly reference some of the most commonly used Medusa commands, along with a brief description and practical examples to illustrate their use.
Crunch Wordlist Creator Command-Line Cheat Sheet
This cheat sheet is designed to briefly reference some of the most commonly used Crunch commands, along with a brief description and practical examples to illustrate their use.
Introduction to Crunch Wordlist Creator
Crunch is a highly flexible command-line tool designed to create custom wordlists for brute force attacks or password recovery.
John the Ripper Cheat Sheet: Master Password Cracking
This cheat sheet briefly references some of the most commonly used John the Ripper commands, along with a brief description and practical examples to illustrate their use.
Ultimate Guide to Mastering John the Ripper: Command-Line Techniques for Effective Password Cracking
John the Ripper is a renowned password-cracking tool in cybersecurity and forensics. This powerful command-line utility is known for detecting weak passwords by simulating various attack types on password hashes.
Unlock the power of Ncrack network authentication cracking!
Introduction to Ncrack Ncrack is a high-speed network authentication cracking tool designed to help security professionals test network-based services against brute force attacks.
Mastering Metasploit for Comprehensive Penetration Testing
What is Metasploit? Metasploit stands out as a formidable tool in cybersecurity, empowering professionals to develop, test, and execute exploits against remote targets. As an open-source project, it offers public …
The New Stack ☛ Deploy the LDAP Directory System to an Ubuntu Server
You’ve probably heard of Active Directory, which is the directory service that connects users with the resources they require.
DJ Adams ☛ 2024-04-10 [Older] Avoid design time CAP server restarts when maintaining local data files
University of Toronto ☛ 2024-04-03 [Older] An issue with Alertmanager inhibitions and resolved alerts
TechTarget ☛ How to install and run Podman on Rocky Linux
Rocky Linux can run and install Podman, an open source Linux tool and competitor to Docker that uses containers to find, run and deploy applications. Run Podman on Rocky Linux now.
TechTarget ☛ Learn how New Relic works and when to use it for IT monitoring
New Relic is one of many tools that can help an IT team track application performance and health. Before adoption, understand primary use cases and SaaS installation requirements.
TechTarget ☛ Guide to Linux patch management
While patching desktops has some universal aspects across systems, there are specific Linux best practices that Linux administrators need to know. Here are eight important ones.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 2024-04-09 [Older] 40 Simple Yet Effective Linux Shell and Bash Script Examples
Medium ☛ The Linux Process Journey — kdmflush (Kernel Device Mapper Flush)
“kdmflush” is a kernel thread which is based on a workqueue (https://elixir.bootlin.com/linux/v6.5-rc3/source/drivers/md/dm.c#L2131). Its name is created in the pattern of “kdmflush/%s” (where %s is the mapped device name). It is used by the “Device Mapper” (dm) in order to queue up deferred work to other context if doing them immediately so would be problematic (https://www.compuhoy.com/how-do-you-check-which-process-is-using-more-disk-in-linux/) .