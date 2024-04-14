OviOS Linux v5.0 DRACO Edition released.

As a software defined storage operating system, OviOS Linux can be installed on commodity hardware, with support for x86_64 CPUs.

We recommend a minimum of 4GB of RAM for a small server, with no high performance requirements. The OS itself requires about 100MB memory to run, but for storage services, the more the better.

It can be installed on a small SSD or HDD (recommended size 8GB).

Once booted into the live CD as root, type setup to start the installer. Make sure you are not in the ovios-shell. if you are, type linuxcmd to drop to bash!

The installation process is very simple, one needs to set the time, choose the device on which to install, and run the installer.

