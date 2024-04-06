today's howtos
TechRepublic ? 9 Must-Do Tips to Secure Ubuntu Server
In today?s world, if you?re not constantly working to secure your servers, you?re already 10 steps behind every hacker on the planet. And if you happen to be a GNU/Linux systems administrator, you might think it doesn?t apply to you. It does.
Make Tech Easier ? Create RSS Feeds for Your Social Media with RSS-Bridge
RSS-Bridge is a powerful app that generates custom RSS feeds for modern websites. Learn how you can install RSS-Bridge on Ubuntu GNU/Linux today.
Christof Damian: Sharing a monitor between GNU/Linux & Mac
For my new job, I (annoyingly) have to use a silly MacBook. For everything else, I have a nice, beautiful desktop running Fedora.
I looked into KVMs to share my monitor and keyboard between the two computers, but couldn't really find something reasonably priced and functional.
Linuxiac ? NVIDIA + Wayland on Arch: A Comprehensive Setup Guide
Unlock the secrets to a flawless NVIDIA and Wayland setup on Arch. Follow our step-by-step guide for a hassle-free desktop experience.
FOSSLinux ? How to Manipulate and Convert Epoch Time in Linux
Epoch time, also known as Unix time, is a system used in GNU/Linux to count the number of seconds that have elapsed since January 1, 1970 (excluding leap seconds). This guide explains the concept of epoch time in GNU/Linux and provides practical examples of how to use commands to convert, calculate, and manipulate epoch time for various applications.
Apache Groovy: Powerful text file processing
Boost Apache Groovy text file handling: This article explores efficient line-by-line reading and Groovy's streamlined approach compared to Java.