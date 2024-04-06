Red Hat hires McKinsey to streamline techies' jobs [layoffs?]

Some techies expressed concern to us because they interpret talk of improving productivity as potentially cutting jobs, as when Red Hat's parent company IBM hired world number three consultancy Bain in 2018, just under two years before it spun off its services division, a year later renamed to Kyndryl.

[...]

Red Hat already made job cuts this time last year, although it faced union push back in France. This time, staffers told us that they fear cuts in the US.

