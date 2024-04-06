In a First, AlmaLinux Patches a Security Hole That Remains Unpatched in Upstream RHEL

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 06, 2024



AlmaLinux, a three year old Linux distribution that started life as a clone of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, on Tuesday announced that it had created a patch to fix CVE-2024-1086, a security vulnerability that Red Hat evidently doesn’t think is important enough to patch in RHEL right away.

“Though this was flagged as something to be fixed in Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat has only rated this as a moderate impact,” benny Vasquez, chairperson at the AlmaLinux Foundation explained in an article on the distro’s website on Tuesday. “Our users have asked us to patch this more quickly, and as such, we have opted to include patches ourselves. We released this kernel patch to the testing repo last weekend and plan to push it to production on Wednesday, April 3rd.”

Read on