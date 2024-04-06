Variscite DART-MX95: Enhanced Connectivity with Dual GbE, 10GbE Ports, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3

At Embedded World 2024, Variscite introduced the DART-MX95 System-on-Module, a robust device based on NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX 95 SoC. Designed for various applications, it features high-speed peripherals like dual GbE, 10GbE, and 2x PCIe.

The DART-MX95 is engineered for a combination of high-speed data processing and real-time performance, utilizing a multi-core architecture.

Variscite has confirmed support for multiple operating systems including Yocto, Android, Debian, Boot2Qt, and FreeRTOS, thereby catering to a diverse array of development preferences.

Looking forward, Variscite aims to broaden its SoM offerings. Upcoming modules, based on the NXP i.MX 91 and i.MX 93 processors, are on the horizon, following the success of the VAR-SOM-MX93 in 2023.

