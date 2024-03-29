IPFire Location: On getting more data for your byte

After launching IPFire Location, we have gradually been making changes to the way how to aggregate and process our database sources. In fact, we have been adding more sources like Geofeeds that have become hugely popular. With that much data, how are we making sure the database doesn't explode?

IPFire Location is a classic Geolocation database. But instead of distributing it as a classic CSV file like many others are doing it, the database is stored in a specially created format. This format is crucial for us, since it allows us to handle the data very easily, search through it very quickly and store it compactly. To understand how, we will need to do a little deep dive into data structures...

