Games: Scary Picks, Triple-i Initiative, and More
Humble Spring Screams Bundle has Amnesia: The Bunker and My Friendly Neighborhood
Humble have a pretty good bundle here for those of you who like your games a little bit more on the scary side in the Humble Spring Screams Bundle.
The Triple-i Initiative gaming showcase is coming April 10th
So we finally know what the mysterious Triple-i Initiative thing is! It's a big gaming showcase full of announcements and new footage for upcoming games centred around triple-i games and studios (big indies).
Fanatical's Play on the Go Bundle Spring Edition plus a Humble Store Handheld sale live
Two good chances here for you to fill up on some great games for your Steam Deck this Easter Weekend, as both Fanatical and Humble Store have some good deals doing.
Squad-based online shooter Enlisted: Reinforced now on Steam with Linux support
Gaijin Network (War Thunder) and Darkflow Software (CRSED: Cuisine Royale) have today released the online squad-based shooter Enlisted: Reinforced into Early Access on Steam. As they said they would when I covered it previously, the release comes with Native Linux support.
Take-Two Interactive buying Gearbox from Embracer, more Borderlands on the way
Embracer Group continue to sell off more with the latest being Gearbox, which has been picked up by Take-Two Interactive in a $460 million deal.
PUNKCAKE Délicieux just added Linux support to a whole bunch of games
PUNKCAKE Délicieux are a game dev duo that release small fun games around once a month, and they've just now given all of their available titles the Linux (and macOS) treatment. They've made some pretty fun games looking at the list so you may want to go and check out a few of these.