Games: Scary Picks, Triple-i Initiative, and More

One night a decade ago, an 11-year-old boy named Nojus Saad drifted off to sleep in rural northern Iraq, lulled by a cool breeze coming through the window and the song of crickets outside. Suddenly, this moment was shattered by frantic pounding on his front door. Only he and his mother were home, and as the “man” of the house, he was expected to answer. What he saw would change his life forever.