Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Renesas Releases Its First General-Purpose 32-Bit RISC-V MCU Series
-
The DIY Life ☛ Which NVMe Hat Is The Best For A Raspberry Pi 5
If you don’t know already, I’ve been selling these 3D printed cases for Raspberry Pi’s online for a few years now. With the launch of a number of NVMe drive hats for the Pi 5’s PCIe port, I get asked quite a lot which hat is best for it and which case to choose.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Supporting Computing in England through our renewed partnership with Oak National Academy
We're pleased to partner again with Oak National Academy to support all primary and secondary schools in England to teach Computing.
-
CNX Software ☛ LoLRa project – Transmitting LoRa packets without radio using CH32V003, ESP8266, or ESP32-S2 MCU
The LoLRa project is a firmware-only LoRa transmission open-source project that works without a Semtech radio and instead relies on an I2S or SPI interface (so not exactly bit-banging) to transmit data with microcontrollers such as WCH CH32V003, or Espressif Systems ESP8266 and ESP32-S2 microcontrollers. LoRa is a proprietary protocol by Semtech, but people have been trying to reverse-engineer the LoRa PHY for years, and this culminated with a LoRa GNU Radio SDR implementation last year.
-
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-C5 beta board features 2.4GHz and 5GHz SMA antenna connectors, two USB-C ports
Espressif ESP32-C5 microcontroller was announced in June 2022 as the first dual-band WiFi 6 IoT chip from the company. It’s been quiet since then, but things are about to change as the ESP32-C5 beta board’s documentation has very recently been released.