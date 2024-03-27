Thoughts on employing PGO and BOLT on the GNOME stack

Christian was looking at PGO and BOLT recently I figured I’d write down my notes from the discussions we had on how we’d go about making things faster on our stack, since I don’t have time or the resource to pursue those plans myself atm.

First off let’s start with the basics, PGO (profile guided optimizations) and BOLT (Binary Optimization and Layout Tool) work in similar ways. You capture one or more “profiles” of a workload that’s representative of a usecase of your code and then the tools do their magic to make the common hot paths more efficient/cache-friendly/etc. Afterwards they produce a new binary that is hopefully faster than the old one and functionally identical so you can just replace it.

