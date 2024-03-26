Raspberry Pi News and Projects
Hackaday ☛ Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Pickle Pi
The unstoppable [jefmer] wrote in to alert me to Pickle Pi, their latest Keebin’-friendly creation. Why “Pickle Pi”? Well, the Pi part should be obvious, but the rest comes from the Gherkin 30% ortholinear keyboard [jefmer] built with Gateron Yellows and, unfortunately, second-choice XDA keycaps, as the first batch were stolen off of the porch.
CNX Software ☛ $6.99 Waveshare’s ESP32-C6-Pico Board resembles Raspberry Pi Pico board
Waveshare’s ESP32-C6-Pico and ESP32-C6-Pico-M development boards are equipped with the ESP32-C6-MINI-1 module supporting Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax), Bluetooth 5, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread 1.3, and inspired by the Raspberry Pi Pico form factor. They can be powered either through USB Type-C or an external 5V DC supply connected to the pins. Previously we have written about similar ESP32-C6-based boards like the SparkFun Thing Plus, ePulse Feather C6, and WeAct ESP32-C6 dev board. However, these boards are priced way over the $6.99 that Waveshare is offering.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Raspberry Pi hat camera views the world from your perspective
Jacob David C Cunningham is using a Raspberry Pi to power his hat clip camera—a first-person perspective image and video capturing device.