New Releases of Archcraft
-
Archcraft Prime Release
New Archcraft Prime ISO is now available to download. Read the changelogs below to know what's new.
Archcraft Prime offers every (Not the one released after Prime) exclusive stuff of Archcraft in One Single ISO. It has Openbox Premium, Bspwm Premium and i3wm Premium as well as all the exclusive wayland compositors (Sway, Wayfire, River, Hyprland and Newm) pre-installed.
-
Archcraft WSE Release
New Archcraft Wayland Special Edition ISO is now available to download. Read the changelogs below to know what's new.
This special edition of Archcraft comes with Sway, Wayfire, River, Hyprland and Newm pre-installed, pre-configured and provides you a wayland only Linux experience.
-
January 2025 Release
January 2025 ISO of Archcraft is now available to download. Read the changelogs below to know what's new.