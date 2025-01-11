posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 11, 2025,

updated Jan 11, 2025



Quoting: Paolo Mantegazza is gone - Philippe Gerum —

Paolo and I met for the first time in 2002. Back then, together we went through a period of intense creativity, standing side by side in the battle for a patent-free real-time Linux. Though our paths as contributors have taken different directions, we have always known that our friendship would endure.

We got into the habit of sending each other pings of life, where Italian and French jokes punctuated our conversations. Last December, it was my turn to put on a smile in his mailbox. But Paolo didn't answer me. He left before, on tiptoe, mischievous as he often was in our discussions. This time I have to admit that you didn't make me laugh, my friend.

Paolo used to describe himself as a simple practitioner of software development, one of whose missions was to contribute a free real-time system his students could use, study and improve for their research work at the university, welcoming others to join. Many Linux users and businesses owe him a lot, because under his leadership, the RTAI project has always defended the freedom of developers to implement real-time systems, particularly at times when it was threatened. His fierce will for RTAI served the Xenomai project, as well as others.