Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Linuxiac ☛ Bat 0.25 Command-Line Tool Introduces Powerful Line-Squeezing
But wait, you haven’t heard of the bat command? Let me break it down for you: it’s a smarter alternative to the traditional cat with some pretty nice additions, such as efficient syntax highlighting, line numbering, automatic paging, Git integration, and more. Now, back to the novelties.
Jeff Triplett ☛ 🤔 Rethinking Django's Command-Line Tool: Why We Should Rename `django-admin`
Django has been a key tool for Python web developers for many years. But as new frameworks like FastAPI become prevalent, it’s important to ensure Django stays easy for new and experienced developers. Recently, a discussion thread received over 60 comments about changing Django’s main command from django-admin to something else, like django. The thread also explored other django-cmd possibilities, showcasing many ideas. While the conversation was broad, I want to focus on why renaming django-admin is a good idea.
Undeadly ☛ rpki-client 9.4 released
As announced by Job Snijders on the FediVerse rpki-client 9.4 has been released.
Events
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin at FOSDEM 2025 and co-located events
The highly popular and super interesting FOSDEM conference will as usual take place the first week-end of February in Brussels.
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgspot 0.9.0 released
We are excited to announce the release of pgspot 0.9.0, a new version of our vulnerability checker for PostgreSQL SQL scripts. This release changes the used parser to the PostgreSQL 17 parser and fixes some bugs.
- Fix plpgsql RETURN QUERY EXECUTE handling
- Update pglast to 7.2 which makes pgspot use the PostgreSQL 17 parser
See full release notes for more information.
Arduino ☛ Export data from Arduino Cloud to AWS S3
Managing your IoT data just got a whole lot easier — Arduino Cloud, now lets you send your time series data straight to AWS S3. With this seamless connection, organizing and analyzing your data is a breeze.