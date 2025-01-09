KDE Plasma 6.3 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 09, 2025



KDE Plasma 6.3 promises new features like the ability to clone a panel, the ability to set keyboard shortcuts to move windows between Custom Tiling tile zones based on directionality, support for remembering the active virtual desktop per activity, revamped Graphics Tablet page in System Settings, and the option to prefer screen color accuracy in KWin.

Moreover, KDE Plasma 6.3 will show low battery notifications for wireless headphones that properly expose battery information, lets you configure your touchpad to be automatically disabled when plugging in a mouse, and promises better fractional scaling for everyone.

