Porteus v5.1 alpha
It's time for a development release: 5.1-alpha, based on a snapshot of slackware current
Further alphas,betas,RCs will appear periodically.
A stable release of Porteus-5.1 will only happen once slackware-15.1 is released.
Download from your favourite mirror: http://porteus.org/porteus-mirrors.html (in the x86_64/Porteus-v5.1 folder)
At this point, while quite stable, there are only 64bit versions, no localization support, no bundles and limited package management.
Who is this for? Anyone who wants to contribute to the further development of Porteus by bug testing/reporting/fixing or those who need/want the latest software and don't mind the lack of package availability.