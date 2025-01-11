Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit Delivers 25 TOPS for Edge AI Performance

Virtium, in collaboration with Embedded Artists, has introduced the DEEPX iMX8M Mini AI Kit, integrating the DEEPX DX-M1 AI Booster with the NXP iMX8M Mini processor and a carrier board. The kit is designed for evaluating and deploying Edge AI technologies across various applications.

(Updated) Upcoming I-Pi SMARC Embedded Prototype Kit Adopts Intel Amston Lake CPU

The I-Pi SMARC Amston Lake is a prototyping kit built on Intel’s Amston Lake architecture, designed to accelerate embedded system development. Key features include dual 2.5GbE LAN ports with Time-Sensitive Networking support and CAN interfaces for industrial applications.

Pandora Compact AI Computer Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX Super

Palit Microsystems has introduced Pandora, a compact AI computer designed for high-performance edge AI applications. Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX Super module, Pandora is available in 8GB and 16GB configurations, providing 117 TOPS and 157 TOPS, respectively, for demanding computational tasks.

AAEON Unveils $556 GAR-A750E Graphics Card with Intel Arc GPU Architecture.

The GAR-A750E features 28 Xe-Cores, a graphics turbo frequency of 2400MHz, and 448 Intel XMX Engines. It includes Intel Deep Link Technology, enabling features such as Hyper Compute, Hyper Encode, and Stream Assist to enhance processing efficiency and workflow optimization. With a memory size of 16GB GDDR6 and a bandwidth of 512 GB/s over a 256-bit interface, the card is designed for high-performance computing tasks. It also supports a graphics high frequency of 2050MHz, further boosting computational capabilities.

Project DIGITS Brings Grace Blackwell AI Capabilities to the Desktop

NVIDIA recently introduced Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer powered by the GB10 Superchip. Built on the Grace Blackwell architecture, it delivers high-performance computing for prototyping, fine-tuning, and running large AI models on a desktop.

(Updated) Pilet: A Portable Cyber-Deck Powered by Raspberry Pi 5 and Dual 8000mAh Batteries

Pilet is an upcoming open-source portable mini-computer powered by Raspberry Pi 5, offering both versatility and portability. Initially named Consolo, it will be available in two models: a 5-inch and a 7-inch, to suit different needs.

SpacemiT Announces Development of Vital Stone V100 Server CPU Platform Based on RISC-V

The 64-bit RISC-V CPU core, X100, achieves single-core performance exceeding 9 points per GHz on the SPECINT2006 benchmark at 2.5 GHz. Fabricated using a 12nm process, the X100 core incorporates the RVA23 Profile and features full virtualization, advanced interrupt handling, vector encryption and decryption, and a 64-core interconnect. The design also includes support for the Vector 1.0 extension and RAS (Reliability, Availability, and Serviceability) features, making it compatible with a range of server applications.

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Now Works on the HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V Development Board

The HiFive Premier P550 is a RISC-V single-board computer powered by the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC with a SiFive Quad-Core P550 64-bit RISC-V processor running at 1.4 GHz and an integrated Imagination AXM-8-256 GPU supporting hardware accelerated video encoding up to 8K@25fps, hardware accelerated video decoding up to 8K@50fps, and hardware accelerated AI NPU with ~20 TOPS.

Calibre 7.24 Open-Source Ebook Manager Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Calibre 7.24 introduces several new features like the ability to create rules to transform e-book series names, which you can experiment with in the Bulk metadata editor and Preferences > Metadata download.

Rust-Based COSMIC Desktop Gets 5th Alpha Release with COSMIC Media Player

COSMIC Alpha 5 introduces an early version of COSMIC Media Player, which is now the default media player in Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS. System76 says that COSMIC Media Player uses Vulkan for video rendering and Video Acceleration API (VA–API) for video decoding.

Flatpak 1.16 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released

Coming two and a half years after Flatpak 1.14, the Flatpak 1.16 release introduces USB device listing, support for KDE search completion, support for compiling Flatpak using Meson instead of Autotools, and support for creating a private Wayland socket with the “security context” extension to allow the compositor to identify connections from sandboxed apps as belonging to the sandbox.

KDE Plasma 6.3 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What’s New

KDE Plasma 6.3 promises new features like the ability to clone a panel, the ability to set keyboard shortcuts to move windows between Custom Tiling tile zones based on directionality, support for remembering the active virtual desktop per activity, revamped Graphics Tablet page in System Settings, and the option to prefer screen color accuracy in KWin.

KDE Frameworks 6.10 Adds Support for Converting Between “Rack Units” in KRunner

KDE Frameworks 6.10 continues the monthly KDE Frameworks releases with new features like support for KRunner and KRunner-powered search fields to convert between “rack units” and other units of length, and a new Breeze open-link icon with the typical “arrow pointing out of the corner of a square” appearance.

KDE Gear 24.12.1 Is Out to Improve Dolphin, Kate, NeoChat, and Other KDE Apps

KDE Gear 24.12.1 is here almost a month after the release of KDE Gear 24.12 to fix a couple of regressions in the Dolphin file manager, fix a crash in the Kleopatra certificate manager that occurred when the output directory for decrypting doesn’t exist, and fix building of the KRDC remote desktop client on Haiku systems.

Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes

Tails 6.11 is mostly here to address several critical security vulnerabilities that have been discovered and disclosed by a group of security researchers from Radically Open Security, a non-profit computer security consultancy company.

Raspberry Pi 5 16GB Model Is Now Available at $120 USD

Raspberry Pi 5 was initially launched at the end of October 2023 in 4GB and 8GB RAM variants, but the people have been asking for a 16GB RAM model and now the Raspberry Pi makers have delivered it thanks to the optimized D0 stepping of the Broadcom BCM2712 application processor in Raspberry Pi 5.

Internet Society

The Global Impact of a US TikTok Ban

A potential TikTok ban is on the horizon as the United States Supreme Court considers an important decision this week. This case has implications that extend beyond the US and a single app. It affects the security and livelihoods of millions and raises concerns about the future of a free and open Internet. This action could establish a troubling precedent, undermining the principles of a globally connected Internet—one that is open, secure, and trustworthy.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.11

These vulnerabilities can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of an application in Tails.

Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life

 
Development related links

 
A month ago, Prof. Paolo Mantegazza, the founder of the RTAI project passed away

 
How will this work

 
Security links

 
Budgie 10.10 desktop environment is slated for release in Q1 2025 as a Wayland-only release defaulting to the Labwc compositor.

 
Tails 6.11 amnesic incognito live system distribution is now available for download with support for detecting partitioning errors and fixes for critical vulnerabilities.

 
System76’s highly anticipated COSMIC desktop environment written in Rust, continues to develop with the 5th alpha release, which is accompanied by new ISO images of the upcoming Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distro.

 
The weekly Calibre updates continue and developer Kovid Goyal announced today the release and general availability of Calibre 7.24 as the latest stable version of this powerful, cross-platform, free, and open-source suite of e-book software.

 
The development team behind Scribus, an open-source and cross-platform desktop publishing app, released today version 1.6.3 as a minor update to the Scribus 1.6 stable series with various bug and crash fixes.

 
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest

 
Ghostty 1.0 is out


  
 


 
When we expect your Galaxy phone to get One UI 7 (Android 15)

 
Fastfetch 2.34 system information tool now prints distro pretty names

 
We, the founders of the FSF, started the Free Software Foundation (FSF) in 1985

 
This is free and open source software

 
AnduinOS is a custom Debian-based Linux distribution that aims to facilitate developers

 
Targeting experienced users and drawing inspiration from CRUX, Venom Linux has returned with its desktop based on the Openbox window manager alongside a text-mode installer. Version 20250108 sports the 6.12.8 Linux kernel, MESA 24.3.3, Wayland 1.23.1, and more. The list of options now also includes the s6 init system.

 
Some of the latest articles

 
remaining links for today

 
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.71 kernel

 
Auto-cpufreq 2.5 CPU speed and power optimizer for Linux introduces EPB support

 
redhat.com posts

 
Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, announced today that they’ve partnered with SiFive and ESWIN Computing to enable Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on the HiFive Premier P550 RISC-V development board.

 
Google Starts Tracking All Your Devices In 6 Weeks—Forget Chrome And Android

 
If that's you considering Linux, then web apps are something you should look into

 
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Security focus

 
new release

 
mostly Red Hat

 
Development and education

 
FOSS and DBs

 
Web and Net news

 
This is free and open source software

 
TUXEDO OS is a Linux distribution that’s based on Ubuntu / Kubuntu

 
Raspberry Pi announced today the highly-anticipated 16GB model of the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers for those who want their Raspberry Pi with 16GB RAM for a faster and smoother computing experience.

 
Raspberry Pi 5 still dominant in news

 
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
The KDE Project released KDE Frameworks 6.10 today as a new monthly update to this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt, which provide commonly needed functionality for KDE applications and the KDE Plasma desktop.

 
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 24.12.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 24.12 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.

 
11 stories, mostly from GamingOnLinux

 
The KDE Project released today the beta version of the upcoming KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series, a major update promising numerous new features and improvements.

 
I have released more core24 snaps to –edge for your testing pleasure

 
To the best of my memory, and I'm purposefully not checking me own article history, I've never reviewed openSUSE Tumbleweed

 
All users of the 6.12 kernel series must upgrade

 
If you're just now jumping onto the Linux train

 
If you have an older MacOS device lying around, why not install Linux to give it a new life

 
Some of the latest articles

 
Flatpak, the popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework, has been updated today to version 1.16, a major release that comes with new features and improvements.

 
3 new ones

 
Modding and moddable devices

 
Instructionals/Technical articles

 
mostly Windows TCO

 
Oreon Linux has received a lot of attention for being a desktop OS based on AlmaLinux

 
Google’s Quick Share Reportedly Lets Android Users Scan QR Codes to Transfer Files

 
Linux desktop developers may see an increase in adoption in 2025 despite the lack of commercial marketing strategies hawking the benefits of running Linux on consumer computers

 
This device supports Qualcomm Linux, Android, and LU (Canonical Ubuntu for Qualcomm Platforms to be released in early 2025) operating systems that provide developers flexibility across various development platforms

 
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion

 
7 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
CutefishOS is a Debian– or Ubuntu-based with its own Cutefish Desktop Environment (CDE)

 
Thundercomm has officially launched the RUBIK Pi 3, a Linux-compatible development board powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 processor

 
It's time for a development release: 5.1-alpha, based on a snapshot of slackware current

 
as early as this week

 
Ditana GNU/Linux, a new Arch-based distribution that combines flexibility, user-friendliness, and advanced security features, is now available

 
The Nobar Project released today Nobara 41 as the latest version of this Fedora-based Linux distribution for gamers that features unique, in-house tools and lots of performance improvements.

 
GNU/Linux and FOSS stories

 
Development related leftovers

 
some picks about BSD

 
Mostly Steam news

 
PostgreSQL related releases

 
Security picks for today

 
more of the same

 
Some kernel stuff

 
Some of the latest articles