Programming: Qt, Perl / Raku, and More
Qt ☛ Qt Journey - Contributing to Qt Graphs
In this series, we share various career stories from people working with Qt. Today, we are interviewing Dilek Akçay Öztüzün, a specialist software engineer at Qt, based in Oulu, Finland.
Qt ☛ Showcasing how to modernize a Qt application with a Coffee Machine example.
The Coffee Machine is a popular example that was initially made for embedded devices with a pre-defined screen size.
Red Hat ☛ How to navigate API evolution with versioning
APIs and API management form critical pieces of an enterprise’s technology landscape. A typical API starts with identification of the need for an API and progresses through various lifecycle stages, including design, implementation, testing, deployment, and ongoing management.
With the evolution of business needs and the enterprise and technology landscape, changes to Hey Hi (AI) become inevitable. The only constant is change, and Hey Hi (AI) are no exception. Therefore it is important how well enterprises are adapted to change when it occurs—because it is bound to occur.
Perl / Raku
Rakulang ☛ Raku Weekly 2024.13 Veyoring Again
Long time Raku contributor Paul Cochrane returns with an extensive introduction to enable Continuous Integration on Raku projects using AppVeyor in “Building and testing Raku in AppVeyor“. Kudos to Paul and welcome back! Dr. Raku’s Corner Dr Raku continued producing and posting beginner tutorial videos: Weeklies Weekly Challenge #262 is available for your perusal.
Perl ☛ 5 Reasons to Sponsor the Perl Toolchain Summit
TL;DR Please read and share the prospectus for the Perl Toolchain Summit.
